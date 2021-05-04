Daily Horoscope: May 5, 2021

The moon in Pisces clashes with Mercury at 1:54 AM, kicking up communication. The moon connects with fiery Mars at 12:07 PM, boosting our energy, and connects with wildcard Uranus at 6:57 PM, bringing surprises.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon in Pisces encourages you to connect with your intuition today. The moon connects with your ruling planet Mars, helping you get things done at home. The moon mingles with electric Uranus, inspiring you to make your dreams a reality.

Taurus

The moon in Pisces illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and you’re connecting with unexpected and brilliant people as the moon connects with electric Uranus!

Gemini

The moon in Pisces lights up the sector of your chart that rules reputation and rewards, making this an exciting moment in your career! Productive energy flows around building wealth as the moon connects with Mars.

Cancer

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, finding you in an adventurous mood, especially as it connects with fiery Mars! Brilliant ideas are shared as the moon connects with Uranus.

Leo

You’re contemplating closure as the moon moves through water sign Pisces. It’s a powerful day for release as the moon connects with action planet Mars.

Virgo

The moon is in your opposite sign Pisces, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Brilliants ideas are shared as the moon connects with Uranus. An uptick in energy takes place in your social life as the moon and Mars mingle.

Libra

The moon in Pisces finds you in a creatively inspired mood as you tackle your to-do list. Genius problem-solving ideas are born as the moon connects with brilliant Uranus.

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. A passionate energy flows as the moon connects with your ruling planet Mars!

Sagittarius

The moon in Pisces illuminates the home and family sector of your chart today, and you’re in the mood to create some upgrades in your everyday environment as the moon connects with Uranus.

Capricorn

The moon in intuitive water sign Pisces lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and conversations are pushed forward as the moon connects with action planet Mars.

Aquarius

Your focus is on money as the moon moves through Pisces. The moon connects with your ruling planet Uranus, bringing surprises. You’re learning more about what you need in order to feel secure.

Pisces

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces! The world is on your emotional wavelength: creative, caring, and profound. The moon connects with Mars, bringing a burst of passion and romance.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.