Daily Horoscope: May 5, 2023

Venus in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries at 12:03 AM, inspiring romance and an easygoing atmosphere, which is quite a contrast to the other astrological alignments taking place today! Venus and Jupiter’s sweet connection can set us up for an open-hearted approach to the rest of the day. For example, when the moon in Scorpio opposes Mercury in Taurus at 3:15 AM, we may feel more inclined to hear people out than jump to conclusions. Discussions could reach a resolution.

The lunar eclipse in Scorpio takes place at 1:34 PM, stirring up deep and intense emotions. Be gentle with yourself and others today. This could be a powerful period for releasing what no longer serves us and embracing the unknown. Change is in the air, and the transformations that take place now can be difficult but also feel fated in some way. The moon opposes Uranus in Taurus at 8:13 PM, perhaps bringing surprising outcomes or unexpected emotions.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Venus in Gemini connects with Jupiter in your sign, Aries, inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere! But the mood may also be quite intense today as the lunar eclipse in Scorpio takes place, finding you settling a debt or finally resolving a longstanding issue.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus, now in Gemini, connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring generosity! The lunar eclipse in Scorpio takes place today, which can inspire radical changes in your relationships.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Venus in your sign, Gemini, connects with Jupiter in Aries, which can bode well for networking and your social life. The lunar eclipse in Scorpio also takes place today, perhaps finding you breaking an old habit.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You may be in the mood to simply go with the flow and relax as Venus in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries. The lunar eclipse in Scorpio takes place today, too, which could bring an important realization about what you love and how you want to spend your time.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Venus in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring fun and adventure! The lunar eclipse in Scorpio takes place today, too, which can inspire big shifts at home and in your personal life.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Venus in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries, which can bode well for your career. People may be eager to invest in you! Surprising news may be shared as the lunar eclipse in Scorpio takes place. A conversation could reach an unexpected climax.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Venus in fellow air sign Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a romantic atmosphere and supportive communication. The lunar eclipse in Scorpio takes place, which could find you taking a radically new approach to your finances.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Venus in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere during what is otherwise an intense period: The lunar eclipse in your sign, Scorpio, is today! You may experience a powerful breakthrough about who you are and what you want to be.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Venus in Gemini connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries, inspiring creativity and romance. A lot of fun can be had! But don’t forget to prioritize rest during the lunar eclipse in Scorpio. A powerful emotional breakthrough may take place.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Venus in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring an uplifting, supportive atmosphere. Opportunities may arise! The lunar eclipse in Scorpio arrives, too, which could bring a big shift to your social life.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Venus in fellow air sign Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a harmonious energy for communication. The lunar eclipse in Scorpio takes place today, which could find you making a big change in your career.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Venus in Gemini connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries, which can bode well for building wealth and security in your life, dear Pisces. Surprising information may be revealed as the lunar eclipse in Scorpio takes place.