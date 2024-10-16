Daily Horoscope: October 16, 2024

Venus and Uranus retrograde’s direct opposition in Scorpio and Taurus signal greater conflicts within personal relationships. A fight between the need for freedom and the desire for companionship becomes more tense under Jupiter retrograde, which calls us to reevaluate what we believe to be true and just. Compromise can be a scary thing, but frankly, the alternative isn’t much better. The cosmos—and all of us within it—operate in a state of ebb and flow. Refusal to hold up one end of the bargain causes the whole thing to crumble.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Relationships are a two-way street, Aries. While your leadership skills lend themselves to other, more impersonal situations, now is not the time to shut down every lane except your own. As Mars and the Sun continue their challenging square under Cancer and Libra, Venus and Uranus retrograde’s opposition becomes even more cumbersome as you fight the urge to dominate and take control.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

As Venus and Uranus retrograde continue their opposition under Scorpio and your sign, the stars hold steady in their call for you to evaluate areas of love and finances for potential pitfalls. There’s a fine line between frugality and stinginess in either aspect of life. Closing yourself off to others isn’t as protective as you might like to think, Taurus.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

As Jupiter retrograde continues its harmonious trine with the Sun under your sign and Libra, the gas giant also forms a sextile with Chiron and Eris retrograde under Aries. These latter dwarf planets will likely dredge up feelings of spite or inadequacy within close connections. Be wary of falling into self-deprecating rabbit holes, Gemini. Kicking yourself while you’re down accomplishes nothing.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The almost full Moon crosses into Aries today, adding a bit of fiery influence to your ruling celestial body’s water-governed spirit. As we prepare for tomorrow’s peak full Moon, now is a good time to make plans for how you’d like to use your heightened emotional clarity. The Moon’s energy can prove futile if we have no clear idea of how to use it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun and Jupiter retrograde’s fortuitous trine under Libra and Gemini continues, offering a boost of open-mindedness under the confusing influence of Venus and Uranus’ direct opposition. The name of the game here is adaptability, Leo. You don’t have to understand what’s happening right away. Go with the flow now, and the rest will work itself out in time.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, continues its trek through Scorpio as Venus and Uranus directly oppose one another under the same sign and Taurus. Even without your ruling planet sharing a sign with Venus, this alignment would have some effects on you, Virgo. But now, it becomes all the more pertinent not to close yourself off to new ideas or opportunities.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A direct opposition between your ruling planet, Venus, and Uranus retrograde can prove even more difficult for someone who is already naturally indecisive. More often than not, there is a root cause or fear exacting this indecision. It’s up to you to find out what parts of you are holding you back and why, Libra. Time is of the essence.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Venus and Uranus retrograde’s opposition under your sign and Taurus brings about feelings of stubbornness, independence, and distance. Opening yourself up to new connections, ideas, or opportunities is scary, Scorpio. After all, what if they don’t work out? But rest assured: this feeling doesn’t go away with time. Rather than trying to avoid it forever, you must learn how to deal with it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde’s ongoing flight through Gemini coincides with a trine with the Sun and a sextile with Chiron and Eris retrograde. Giving in to our less productive feelings, like spiteful rebellion and emotional unavailability, can provide instant gratification. However, in a long-term context, these decisions become less satisfying. The stars urge you to keep your eyes on the big picture.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

As Saturn retrograde flies in sextile with Ceres under Pisces and your sign, the stars implore you to assess how you spend your emotional, financial, and time-related resources. Sextiles are typically positive but largely inactive, suggesting a need to stay the course and not take on any energy-expending obligations for a while. You have to look out for yourself first, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Humans thrive on connection. Being the most eccentric person in the room can be thrilling for a moment, but it can also become lonely quicker than you realize. As Uranus retrograde and Venus continue their direct opposition, the stars pose a critical question to you. Is the idea of being unique worth pushing other people away just because they don’t meet your unspoken standards?

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune and Uranus retrogrades’ ongoing trine under your sign and Taurus continues to amplify the imagination and expand the mind. This proves especially useful during Venus and Uranus’ direct opposition, which asks us to detangle opposing forces within ourselves. Consider this conflict as a puzzle. You’ll need to solve it just the same—slowly, steadily, and only after each piece is sorted in its place.

Pisces monthly horoscope

