Daily Horoscope: October 17, 2024

Today’s full Moon flies through Aries in direct opposition to Makemake, heightening our emotional awareness in areas of social justice, community building, and camaraderie. Aries’ fiery influence over the water-ruled Moon increases passion and vigor, but it also has the potential to boil over into hasty decision-making or boundary crossing. Under the influence of Jupiter retrograde, the stars call us to remove ego from empathy and abide by the emotional, physical, and mental parameters set by those who require our assistance.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The longer you hold onto these past hurts, the heavier they will become. The heavier they become, the harder it will be to move forward. Your ruling planet, Mars, forms two challenging squares with the Sun, governing ego, and Chiron retrograde, governing our emotional weak spots. You don’t always get the closure you want. But you have to proceed anyway.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus and Neptune retrograde form a harmonious trine under Scorpio and Pisces, respectively, offering some much-needed watery influence to your grounded and rigid Earth sign. Creativity, imagination, and sensitivity abound in areas of love and finance. Now would be a great time to make romantic plans or reassess your budget and investments. Just be mindful of Neptune’s rose-colored perspective, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Jupiter retrograde forms an auspicious trine with the full Moon under your sign and Aries today, opening your heart to new ideas and beliefs. Follow this optimistic mindset as far as it will take you, Gemini. You’re here to learn, not to rearrange your life completely. Indeed, you can absorb this information without committing your entire existence to it.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The full Moon’s direct opposition to Makemake under Aries and Libra brings issues of social justice and community building to the forefront of the mind. Finding ways to help can seem overwhelming from the outside looking in. But it’s not as hard as your anxiety makes it out to be. Follow your heart, Cancer. It likely knows where to begin.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s corresponding square with Mars and trine with Jupiter retrograde offers an interesting paradox of forward motion and inaction. The former aspect indicates that your usual way of doing things isn’t working out, and you’re finally coming to terms with it. Luckily, Jupiter offers creative ways to expand your mind and broaden your horizons. Hope is not lost, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

With Mercury flying through Scorpio during the full Moon’s opposition to Makemake, your communication skills are walking a tightrope between knowing how best to solve the problems before you and shutting yourself off to the ideas or requests of those who need your help. Keep in mind, Virgo: your compassion means little if it actively negates others’ needs.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Acknowledging and working to fix the injustices of the world is an emotionally taxing process for anyone. But for you, it can be especially difficult. Remember that you won’t be able to help if you’re burnt out or too mentally drained to be fully present. Give yourself the grace to recover and recuperate as you pursue this philanthropic endeavor, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Venus begins its transition out of your celestial domain, making way for Mercury’s intellectual and communicative influence. Paired with Pluto’s ongoing trine with Uranus retrograde, the stars are signaling a great transformation ahead. Use Mercury’s energy while it’s here by researching, discussing, and planning your next steps. Sometimes, simply getting the problem and solutions on paper can turn a mountain back into a molehill.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter retrograde, is still in trine with the Sun, although this aspect is waning more and more by the day. Meanwhile, Jupiter’s sextile with Chiron and Eris retrograde holds firm. As the Sun’s ego-driven influence fades, these dwarf planets encourage you to look at past experiences through a wiser lens. You’ll likely be surprised by how different they appear.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The full Moon locks into a challenging square with Ceres under Aries and your sign, respectively, forcing you to confront how you’ve sold yourself short in terms of emotional connection and fulfillment. Under the glow of the full Moon, your internal needs will become more readily apparent. Consider tending to these as important as the rest of your daily duties, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus retrograde and Pluto continue their trine under Taurus and Capricorn, two Earth-ruled signs that love stability, consistency, and a comfortable home life. This type of “settling down” has never been in your nature, but Uranus retrograde is nothing if not a time for shake-ups and breaking tradition. A well-maintained home life makes it easier to explore elsewhere, not harder, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde forms a favorable but idle sextile with Ceres under your sign and Capricorn today. While Ceres typically accompanies periods of great change or transformation, its inactive alignment with Neptune suggests there are some rose-colored perspectives you need to shake before moving forward. You need a real lay of the land, not a romantic, idealized version of it, Pisces.

