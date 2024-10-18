Daily Horoscope: October 18, 2024

As the remnants of yesterday’s full Moon stare down Haumea in direct opposition under Taurus and Scorpio, respectively, the cosmos shine a glaring light on emotional paradoxes and conflict. Venus’ placement on the cusp of Scorpio and Sagittarius only exacerbates this inner tug-of-war feeling as the planet governing love and self-esteem flies between a water and fire sign. The opposition between the Sun and Eris and Chiron retrograde is the cherry on top, conjuring the urge to go against our best interest out of spite, fear, or both.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

There is a difference between not doing something because it doesn’t feel right and not doing something simply because you feel like others are expecting you to. As your ruling planet, Mars, forms a sextile with Uranus retrograde and a challenging square with Eris retrograde, you run the risk of acting out simply for the sake of testing your boundaries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

As your ruling planet, Venus, gets pulled in separate directions by a water sign, Scorpio, and fire sign, Sagittarius, internal conflict becomes more likely. The easiest way to handle this emotional back-and-forth is by avoiding extremes. Feel your emotions as they come, but don’t let them sweep you away. Speak your mind, but be mindful of how you do it.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s flight through Scorpio is the perfect partner to the ongoing Jupiter retrograde flying through your celestial domain. Scorpio’s influence on your ruling planet offers a deeper understanding of complex or grandiose concepts. Not only will it become easier to identify the “what,” but this alignment also helps you figure out the “why.” Make sure you’re paying attention to it, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Yesterday’s full Moon under Aries made emotions tense and raw. Now, it’s time to lick your wounds as the Moon swings into direct opposition with Haumea. This standoff will strengthen intuition and instincts, which is typically a positive thing. However, the revelations the stars have to share might not be easy to stomach at first. Hold firm anyway, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body, the Sun, continues its direct opposition with Chiron and Eris retrograde under Libra and Aries, respectively. With Chiron highlighting your emotional weak spots and Eris activating your rebellious spirit, the stars warn against the temptation to act out of spite. You might get your point across with your behavior. But at what cost will that happen, Leo?

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s trek through Scorpio opens pathways to deeper understanding and evolution. However, this transformative period is being tested by the nearly full Moon’s placement in stubborn Taurus. Your trepidation toward these new ideas is a telltale sign of an unresolved internal conflict. Use this discomfort as a compass, leading you to the root cause of your stress.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Scorpio’s water-based influence holds firm as your ruling planet, Venus, enjoys its final moments in trine with Neptune retrograde under Pisces. Nevertheless, your ruling planet is fast approaching Sagittarius’ fiery territory, ramping up passion and vigor for better or worse. With the Sun and Eris’ opposition promoting rebellion and conflict, monitoring your words and actions will become all the more crucial.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto’s challenging square with the Sun will spur conflict for the next several days, challenging your ego and sense of direction along your life path. Try not to look at this as a punishment, Scorpio. Instead, frame it as a learning opportunity. This tumultuous period can reaffirm your beliefs or point out areas that need fixing. It’s positive either way.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde, Eris and Chiron retrograde, and the Sun share an interesting cosmic relationship today. Jupiter and the two dwarf planets form a sextile, suggesting an openness to pushing against the status quo. An opposition between the Sun and the dwarf planets indicates potential internal conflict toward these changes. Fortunately, your ruling planet and the Sun’s trine suggests clearer skies up ahead.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Ceres’ ongoing sextile with Saturn retrograde under your sign and Pisces continues to nudge your attention toward emotional needs that are going unmet. These paradoxical feelings of wanting to be taken care of but also wanting to do everything yourself aren’t going to go away by ignoring them. You must loosen your grip on the latter to achieve the former.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

As Uranus retrograde’s direct opposition with Venus wanes, feelings of stress or unrest in areas of love and finance will also begin to lessen. Now that most of the conflict is in the rearview mirror, it’s time to start applying the lessons this experience taught you to future endeavors. Therein lies the silver lining of life’s worst stressors, Aquarius: wisdom.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune retrograde, enjoys the final moments of its trine with Venus today. Capitalize on this energy while it’s still here by refreshing your closest relationships. Reconnect on a platonic or romantic date. Plan for the future where applicable. This alignment is ripe for broadening your idea of what love can look and feel like.

