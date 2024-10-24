Daily Horoscope: October 24, 2024

The last-quarter Moon conjoins with Mars under Cancer today, signaling emotional release and closure. This conjunction also flies in trine with Neptune retrograde under Pisces, which points to heightened compassion, imagination, and idealism. Indeed, sometimes the kindest thing we can do for someone—including ourselves—is to let a particularly strong emotion go. Refusal to do so can lead to Mars’ fiery energy taking over its lunar conjunction, boiling this watery energy into a fervor until there’s nothing left but steam. If we don’t learn to let go when appropriate, others might learn to let go of us.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars’ conjunction with the last-quarter Moon under Cancer promotes emotional release and closure. If there’s something on your chest, now would be a good time to get it off. Holding onto these feelings won’t make them go away. On the contrary, the more you ruminate internally, the worse they will inevitably get. Speak up for yourself and others.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The universe is beckoning you toward a closing chapter whether or not you’re done reading the page, Taurus. Rather than fighting against it and digging in your heels, try relinquishing control and seeing where that leads you. Rigid control can ironically create more problems than a flexible mindset. With Uranus and the last-quarter Moon in sextile, you can expect emotional surprises.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Jupiter retrograde maintains its favorable sextile with Eris and Chiron retrograde under your sign and Aries, respectively. The latter dwarf planets offer an interesting perspective to Jupiter’s perspective-shifting energy. The stars call you to reconsider events from your past. Are there silver linings you didn’t see before? You might be surprised by what the clarity of hindsight can reveal after all this time.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The last-quarter Moon’s conjunction with Mars under your sign promotes emotional release and completion. The universe has seemingly been pushing you toward a certain direction for weeks, and it’s time to acknowledge this change of course. Indeed, the farther you travel from your original path, the harder it will be to maintain both worlds, Cancer. You have to let go.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun conjoins with Haumea in the initial phase of its trek through Scorpio, a Zodiac sign already finely attuned to intuition and instinct. The nearby dwarf planet only strengthens these feelings. All signs point toward trusting your gut today, Leo. Even if you don’t know exactly what’s coming, you know enough to handle yourself wisely with grace and emotional agility.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Ceres’ ongoing sextile under Scorpio and Capricorn sends a call to return to stability and security. Both celestial domains have a reflective, homebody spirit. While this might not be your typical life approach, Ceres’ nurturing energy suggests settling down and laying low will have greater mental and spiritual benefits than you might think. Try it out, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

With your ruling planet transiting through Sagittarius and Makemake under your celestial domain, charitable feelings abound. While philanthropy is certainly a worthy endeavor, you should still proceed with caution. Sagittarius’ amicable spirit can often become more about the show than the cause. Performative acts of kindness tend to lose their sparkle quickly. Keep a close watch on your intentions, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

A challenging square between the Sun and your ruling planet, Pluto, casts a glaring spotlight on the ways your ego has been holding you back, Scorpio. These revelations are especially prevalent now as the ego-driven Sun passes through your sign. It’s high time you stop blaming others for your current state. Take responsibility for what’s happened and what’s to come.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde’s ongoing sextile with Chiron and Eris retrograde under Gemini and Aries continues to nudge your focus toward your past. If you were to look closely, you might find there’s less reason to have a chip on your shoulder than you might think. Venus’ flight through your celestial domain helps open your heart to new ideas and possibilities.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Venus and Saturn retrograde begin to form a challenging square today under Sagittarius and Pisces, respectively. Just because you want a problem to be fixed doesn’t necessarily make it so. Emotional awareness does not negate the need for patience, Capricorn. This conflict will resolve itself in due time. But you won’t be able to force it into an early conclusion.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, flies in a favorable sextile with Cancer’s conjunction of Mars and a last-quarter Moon. This positive alignment suggests that while the ending the Moon is calling you toward might not be the one you expected, it’s certainly the one you needed. The stars urge you to go with the flow today, Aquarius. Good things await.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde forms a harmonious trine with the conjunction between Mars and the last-quarter Moon under Cancer. This prosperous alignment between two water signs makes emotional sensitivity paramount today. As the dwindling lunar phase calls us toward closure and completion, you might start to feel hesitant or fearful of what’s to come. Rest assured, Pisces: living outside of your truth is far scarier.

