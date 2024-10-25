Daily Horoscope: October 25, 2024

Mars and Neptune’s harmonious trine in Cancer and Pisces, respectively, boosts feelings of creativity and imagination. Mercury in Scorpio heightens clarity of power flow, making it easier to visualize the next steps toward greater peace and prosperity. Uranus and Neptune’s ongoing sextile steadies any potentially choppy waters. Things might feel a bit wobbly during this emotionally evolutionary period, but the positive aspect between these two planets suggests the change is a beneficial one. Remember, we’re still under Jupiter retrograde: a celestial period rife with shake-ups, shifts in perspective, and rethought values.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The trine between your ruling planet, Mars, and Neptune retrograde under Cancer and Pisces continues encouraging flexible and instinctual thinking. Be wary of setting your mind on any one idea or belief too quickly, Aries. Your emotions have a tendency to get the better of you. Mars is still pushing for action, but Neptune offers new ways to do it.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus forms a harmonious trine with a waning crescent Moon under Sagittarius and Leo. Under the influence of two fire signs, this positive aspect turns up the heat regarding romance, finances, and self-esteem. Savor navigating these areas of emotional or monetary growth with confidence. Indeed, your hard work is finally starting to pay off, Taurus. Just enjoy it.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Jupiter retrograde coinciding with Mercury’s transit through Scorpio offers a unique opportunity to assess behaviors and beliefs holding you back. Clarity of power flow helps define dynamics and find ways to supplement or lessen them. Keep your mind and heart open to new ways of thinking, Gemini. If anyone can adapt to something new, it would be you.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon’s path through Leo highlights friendships or ideas about yourself that could use some adjusting. Leo is a warm and loyal sign but also a proud one. Watch out for any emotional connections that only feed the ego. Mars and Pluto’s direct opposition under your sign and Capricorn suggests significant shake-ups ahead within our closest environments.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

When a previously meaningful relationship doesn’t work out, it can be a difficult process for anyone. But for someone who takes such pride in their social standing, this can be especially difficult for you, Leo. The waning crescent Moon’s path through your celestial domain signals it’s time to let these old connections go. Doing so makes room for new ones.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s flight through Scorpio becomes especially potent under the influence of Jupiter retrograde in Gemini. Neither Scorpio nor Gemini shares your ruling element, conjuring up feelings of novelty or unfamiliarity, particularly within social dynamics and professional settings. As discomforting as this might feel at first, it will certainly never feel more comfortable if you don’t practice. Keep pushing forward, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet, Venus, forms a harmonious trine with the waxing crescent Moon under Sagittarius and Leo. These fire signs boast far more assertive and domineering energy than you’re used to, but perhaps it’s time to try this approach on for size. Use this vigor to navigate areas of love and finance confidently. You are stronger than you think, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Mars and your ruling planet, Pluto, face off in direct opposition today, signaling major shake-ups and action. This celestial standoff puts you squarely in the middle of a crossroads. Now is the time to figure out which direction you want to go. Unfortunately, no one can make that decision but you, Scorpio. Indeed, you’ll just have to trust your gut.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The ongoing endeavor to settle and heal old wounds of the heart continues as Jupiter retrograde maintains its favorable sextile with Chiron and Eris retrograde. Venus’ transit through your celestial domain makes this process somewhat easier, encouraging a potent blend of vulnerability and confidence as you review these past experiences with the added wisdom of hindsight. This is growing, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Pluto and Mars’ direct opposition under your sign and Cancer makes conflict in the home more likely. While Mars’ fiery presence in Cancer can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, speaking up for yourself is a good and righteous thing. On the other hand, you must be careful that the pot you’re stirring isn’t full of boiling water.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The ongoing sextile between Uranus retrograde and Mars makes adopting new perspectives easier than ever, Aquarius. As someone who enjoys going on adventures, why waste an opportunity to embark on this emotional journey? As Uranus’ presence in Taurus shakes up our firmest beliefs and strongest opinions, Cancer’s adaptable influence on Mars makes it easier to adapt and change directions quickly.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

As Neptune retrograde highlights areas where you’ve sacrificed too much of your emotional or mental well-being, nearby Uranus retrograde gives you confidence to break the norm and push back against this expected martyrdom. The sextile between these two planets suggests compatibility and goodwill. Just because things were done a certain way before doesn’t mean they have to continue that way.

