Daily Horoscope: October 27, 2023

The moon climbs through the invigorating heights of Aries and its ruler, Mars, is in the other martial sign, Scorpio. All this Mars energy hints that we’re reaching a limit, severing ties, or ready to let something go for our wellbeing.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon’s climb through your sign offers an extra boost of energy! However, your time, energy, and attention are also a currency. With the moon’s current ruler, Mars, in the other martial sign, Scorpio, you’re encouraged to budget your energetic output, prioritizing your self-care and commitments.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You might prefer or need some solitude while the moon is in Aries today. The moon’s current ruler, Mars, in Scorpio suggests that your partners’ behaviors are likely to be a potent reflection of your emotions. Take heart and notice if certain unmet needs have slipped your awareness.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Camaraderie and community are imparting good vibes to your dreams and aspirations as the moon moves through Aries today. Members of your social circle might also be more vocal about their opinions. The moon’s current ruler, Mars, is in Scorpio activating your chart’s sector of work and routines. Your grit is showing!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Aries casts a spotlight on how you’re perceived in the public eye, and you might be quite popular or receiving recognition for a project that you’ve poured your heart and soul into. Mars, the moon’s current ruler, is in Scorpio, and your ability to make an emotional impact through art or another creation is being noticed.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon’s presence in Aries can stir restlessness to explore, to understand more, and to not be confined by what you already know. Mars, the moon’s current ruler, is in Scorpio. An ending or change in your home or family may lead you to feeling protective or looking for answers.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Discussions about shared finances, investments, or debts take place within your partnerships as the moon stays its course in Aries. The moon’s current ruler, Mars, is in Scorpio, and you’re in the zone to strategize a dynamic plan.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon is in Aries while its ruler, Mars, is in Scorpio. Conversations about money, values, or worth come up with partners, or you might find yourself negotiating a deal.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon is traveling through Aries, and its ruler, Mars, is in Scorpio. You’re unstoppable! Your vitality shines through your work today, dear Scorpio. It’s a potent time to cut harmful practices or symbolic poisons from your life; continued movement will secure a healthy flow.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon’s dance through Aries offers an energetic or uplifting release to any stress or difficulties you’ve been wrestling with recently. Play is not just for children. Mars in Scorpio is the moon’s current ruler and you’re encouraged to be child-like and let yourself play and express yourself, perhaps by telling a story through art or objects.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You can be motivated to engage in a home improvement project as the moon stays its course in Aries, with its current ruler, Mars, in Scorpio. Enlightening conversations about family history and the tales of previous generations may arise, giving you insight into their hopes and dreams.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon continues its journey through Aries while its current ruler, Mars, is in Scorpio. You have something to say: A powerful message could shape your career or make a lasting impact on your community.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You’re focused on financial goals or finding a means to an end as the moon makes its journey through Aries today. You might receive a gift or compensation from somewhere distant or official with the moon’s current ruler Mars in Scorpio, activating your chart’s sector of foreign territory and judicial matters. Travel and education might also be endeavors you’re strategizing to manifest.