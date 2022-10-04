Daily Horoscope: October 4, 2022

The moon enters Aquarius at 6:20 AM, inspiring us to experiment and be unafraid to be our unique, weird selves! The moon mingles with lucky Jupiter in Aries at 10:48 AM, inspiring an expansive atmosphere. People can feel especially generous or jolly, and a romantic or creatively inspired energy flows as the moon mingles with Venus in Libra at 6:04 PM.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Aquarius. The moon mingles with Jupiter in your sign, Aries, which can find you connecting with exciting people and exploring inspiring ideas, and a flirtatious energy flows as the moon connects with Venus in Libra! People could be eager to get along at this time.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon enters Aquarius, which could bring your attention to your career. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, and you’re connecting with your intuition in some significant way, and the moon mingles with your ruling planet Venus, currently in Libra, inspiring you to indulge in a spa day.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius, which could find you making travel plans or generally feeling adventurous! Excitement may be stirred in your social life as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries. The moon also mingles with Venus in Libra, inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

You’re focused on taking care of your bills as the moon enters Aquarius today. Intriguing opportunities may arise at work as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries. Easy energy flows at home as the moon connects with Venus in Libra.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Your focus turns to relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Aquarius. Deep, philosophical discussions take place as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries, and easy energy flows around communication as the moon connects with Venus in Libra.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

You could be reorganizing your space or your schedule as the moon enters Aquarius. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a problem-solving mood, and the moon connects with Venus in Libra, boding well for your finances!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! The mood is especially uplifting as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries. Exciting meetings can take place. You could feel particularly charming and attractive as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Venus, currently in your zodiac sign.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Your focus is on your home and family life today as the moon enters Aquarius. A productive energy flows as the moon connects with Jupiter in fiery Aries, but give yourself a break from your busy schedule as the moon mingles with luxurious Venus in Libra. Enjoy the fruits of your hard work!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon enters Aquarius, activating the communication sector of your chart. Exciting discussions can take place as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Aries. Inspiring social connections could form as the moon connects with Venus in Libra.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon enters Aquarius today, perhaps bringing your focus to finances. An expansive energy flows at home or with family as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries. Rewards or recognition could come your way as the moon connects with Venus in Libra.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Aquarius, encouraging you to check in with your feelings. An uplifting discussion could take place when the moon aligns with Jupiter in Aries. The moon also mingles with Venus in Libra, inspiring an open-hearted atmosphere!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon enters Aquarius, encouraging you to slow down and rest. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, boding well for your finances, and a lovely gift might be exchanged as the moon connects with Venus in Libra.