Daily Horoscopes: August 16, 2019

Mercury clashes with Uranus at 1:06 PM, bringing shocking news and a eureka moment. Today definitely won’t be boring, but it might be too easy to become over-stimulated, so watch your caffeine intake. The moon in dreamy Pisces connects with wild card Uranus at 1:11 PM, inspiring a feeling of freedom and innovation. We’re ready to do things differently.

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re surprising people today, Leo! Chatty Mercury clashes with genius Uranus, and you’re shocking people with what you have to say. The moon in intuitive Pisces connects with wild card Uranus, bringing up unexpected emotions and opportunities for growth.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with wild card Uranus today, finding you embarking on unexpected adventures and gaining sudden flashes of insight. The moon in dreamy Pisces connects with Uranus, too, inspiring surprising but intriguing conversations.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Communication planet Mercury clashes with electric Uranus, finding you connecting with eccentric people. The moon in creative Pisces links with Uranus, too, bringing an unexpected solution to a tricky problem.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Chatty Mercury squares off with wild card Uranus, bringing you unexpected news and connections, dear Scorpio. The moon in fellow water sign Pisces also connects with Uranus, stirring up a surprising romance!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Communication planet Mercury clashes with wild card Uranus, bringing you unexpected news and a surprising adventure. The moon in emotional water sign Pisces also connects with Uranus, asking you to focus on self care. Keep your schedule flexible.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Mercury and Uranus square off, bringing you surprising news! You’re understanding your emotions in a new way as the moon in emotional water sign Pisces also connects with wildcard Uranus. A burst of creativity arrives.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Communication planet Mercury clashes with your ruling planet Uranus, stirring up surprises at home—you’re ready for a change in your personal life. The moon in dreamy Pisces also connects with Uranus, inspiring creativity.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Chatty Mercury clashes with wild card Uranus, bringing you surprising news. You’re especially witty today—a genius idea is born! The moon in your sign inspires you to focus on self care, and as the moon connects with Uranus, you’re moved to take a risk!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Communication planet Mercury squares off with genius Uranus today, bringing you unexpected creative inspiration and some surprises in your love life! The moon in Pisces asks you to catch up on rest, but it also connects with electric Uranus today, keeping your mind busy. Find ways to stay grounded!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Communication planet Mercury clashes with unruly Uranus, and it’s time for you to get something off your chest, even though it might be shocking! It’s an exciting day in your social life as the moon in Pisces connects with rebellious Uranus.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with electric Uranus, bringing you amazing intuitive insight. Your dreams deliver unexpected messages. The moon in creative Pisces connects with Uranus, too, bringing a big boost in creativity.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a tricky day for finances as Mercury clashes with unruly Uranus, but you’re dreaming up a fantastic new vision for the future. The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, asking you to dream big, and its connection with Uranus helps you creatively remove any hurdles impeding your journey.

