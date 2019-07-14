Daily Horoscopes: July 15, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in grounded earth sign Capricorn gets a jolt of inspiration from electric Uranus as they connect at 7:08 AM—exciting ideas are shared! A big emotional release is about to take place. Make room for your hardest emotions: Anger, sadness, heartbreak, guilt, or shame will surface through journaling or talking with a friend. We think of Capricorn as a stoic sign, and while it’s appropriate to hide our emotions sometimes, we can’t continually keep them repressed and need safe spaces to express ourselves.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Capricorn illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your relationships, and exciting changes take place as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus. Brilliants ideas are shared, and unexpected meetings take place.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Capricorn finds you focused on your responsibilities today, but it connects with rebel Uranus, inspiring you to take a risk! This is an exciting time to shake things up in your career.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today and it connects with wildcard Uranus, bringing unexpected opportunities your way! You’re in the mood for adventure, and anything can happen!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Capricorn finds you focused on your home and family today, Libra, and some unexpected emotions come up for you as the moon connects with Uranus. Take advantage of these emotions—don’t push them to the side; make time to sit with them and see what changes take place within you.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s an exciting day for communication as the moon in Capricorn connects with wildcard Uranus, bringing you unexpected news and finding you running into surprising people! Keep an open mind today.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in responsible earth sign Capricorn finds you focused on important issues like money—but you’re inspired to shake up your plans as the moon connects with rebel planet Uranus! It’s an exciting day for change. A fun shift in your schedule arrives.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in your sign, Capricorn, urging you to focus on self care, and today that means treating yourself to some unexpected fun as the moon connects with rebel Uranus. Give yourself a break and do something you’ve been wanting to do but haven’t gave yourself permission to yet.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Capricorn asks you to be gentle with yourself and get some rest today. Make time for quiet meditation—your inner voice has brilliant messages to communicate as the moon connects with your ruling planet Uranus.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Capricorn lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life today, Pisces, and you’re connecting with unexpected, even eccentric people as the moon contacts wildcard Uranus.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in grounded earth sign Capricorn connects with genius, inventive Uranus, bringing you unexpected surprises today, Aries. This is a powerfully transformative time for your finances and career!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn inspires you to embark on an unexpected journey today as it connects with rebel Uranus, which is currently in your sign, Taurus! It’s not like you to shock and surprise people…until now!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Capricorn illuminates a very private sector of your chart today, asking you to sit with your emotions and reflect on the big changes that are coming up in your life. It’s a brilliant time to journal and tap into your subconscious mind as the moon connects with genius Uranus.

What’s in the stars for you in July? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.