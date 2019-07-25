Daily Horoscopes: July 26, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Taurus connects with Saturn at 12:29 AM, encouraging us to reflect on our boundaries, with Neptune at 4:49 AM, boosting our intuition, and finally with Pluto at 10:57 AM, helping us tap into a transformational energy. The moon connects with Mercury retrograde at 5:44 PM—make time to reflect on the past. Take it slow; it’s been a hectic few weeks and changes are taking place, but you don’t need to rush the process.

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Taurus finds you focused on your career and life in public, and heavy considerations are on your mind as the moon connects with Saturn, Neptune, Pluto, and Mercury retrograde. You don’t have to make up your mind today, Leo—sleeping on it is a great idea!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, encouraging you to look at the big picture as it connects with Saturn, Neptune, Pluto, and Mercury retrograde. It’s a powerful day to reconnect with people—what do you have to say to them?

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The mood is heavy as the moon in Taurus connects with Saturn, Neptune, Pluto, and Mercury retrograde—but this is a powerful time to tap into your spiritual practice. Things are moving at a slow pace, but amazing change is happening, too.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Taurus connects with Saturn, Neptune, Pluto, and Mercury retrograde, making this a heavy day for communication and connecting with your partners. However, you may finally have a breakthrough in understanding that you have been waiting for, dear Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Taurus illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals—but as it connects with Saturn, Neptune, Pluto, and Mercury retrograde, you’re finding yourself contemplating heavier topics as your complete your tasks! Be gentle with yourself today, Sagittarius: Do something that will help you unwind, call a friend to vent, or get a massage.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, and you’re in a flirty mood—however, heavy emotions are also in the air as the moon connects with Saturn, Neptune, Pluto, and Mercury retrograde. Watch out; you may run into some people from your past today!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Taurus encourages you to reflect on your boundaries and make some hard changes as it connects with Saturn, Neptune, Pluto, and Mercury retrograde. Trust your intuition and take it easy today as you run your errands—there’s a lot on your plate! Enlist the help of a friend.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Taurus brings intense conversations your way as it connects with Saturn, Neptune, Pluto, and Mercury retrograde. This is a hard time to make a decision—so don’t! Ask for time to think things over.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Taurus finds you reflecting on material abundance, and you’re having feelings about it all as the moon connects with such heavy planets as Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto. You’re especially considering things that relate to your career and trusting your intuition. The moon also connects with Mercury retrograde, finding you in a nostalgic mood.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus, and as it connects with Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto, you’re setting limits and making some brilliant changes. The moon also connects with Mercury retrograde, encouraging you to rethink a conversation.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The energy is low as the moon in Taurus connects with outer planets Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto—you’re processing heavy emotions, Gemini! The moon also connects with your ruling planet Mercury, which is currently retrograde, finding you reconsidering things, especially when it comes to money.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Heavy emotions about your social life and connecting with others arrive as the moon in Taurus connects with Saturn, Neptune, Pluto, and Mercury retrograde, finding you reconnecting with the past and reconsidering your boundaries as you navigate intense emotions—yours and other people’s.

