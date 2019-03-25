Daily Horoscopes: March 26, 2019

The moon in Sagittarius clashes with Mercury retrograde at 8:01 AM and then with Neptune at 9:08 AM, and we are reconsidering things. Venus enters Pisces at 3:43 PM—a totally romantic and hugely creative energy! It’s a whimsical time to fall in love, or get lost in your creative process—inspiration abounds. The moon meets Jupiter at 10:37 PM and luck is in the air.



All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Sweet Venus enters dreamy Pisces today, finding you in a romantic, but private, mood. On one hand, you might be craving more space (and time to sleep!), and on the other, your relationships will deepen as you share secrets.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus enters sweet water sign Pisces today, bringing blessings to your social life. This is an excellent time to network and connect with people who share your hobbies and your hopes and dreams for the future.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Venus enters creative waters sign Pisces today, bringing blessings to your career and reputation. Recognition and rewards are coming your way, Gemini! The moon in Sagittarius also lights up the relationship sector of your chart today.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Venus enters fellow water sign Pisces today, Cancer, bringing plenty of positive energy your way! The vibe is lighter, and you’re in the mood for adventure. A long distance relationship gets an infusion of sweetness. In general, it’s a great time to share your ideas with the world.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Love and money planet Venus enters sensitive water sign Pisces today, bringing blessings to some of the most complicated and emotional situations in your life. This is a good time to sort out issues concerning intimacy and finances, too.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Lovely Venus enters dreamy Pisces today, bringing big blessings to the relationship sector of your chart, Virgo! This is a fantastic time to meet someone new, or dive deeper in your existing relationships.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your ruling planet Venus enters creative water sign Pisces today, Libra. This is a great time to edit your wardrobe or rethink your beauty and wellness routine. Expect to run into a crush while you do your errands.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Sweet, seductive Venus enters fellow water sign Pisces today, Scorpio! This is fantastic news for your love life—it’s a wonderful time to flirt, date, and party. This bodes well for your creative endeavors, too; inspiration is flowing!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in your sign today, Sagittarius, asking you to focus on self care. Venus enters Pisces, bringing lovely energy to your home and family life. This is a beautiful time to connect deeply with your loved ones and redecorate your place.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Messages of love come your way as Venus enters water sign Pisces. The energy is flirtatious, but there’s also a healing vibe when it comes to communication. Creativity is flowing and your intuition is boosted.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Venus, the planet of love and money, enters dreamy water sign Pisces today, bringing big blessings to the financial sector of your chart! On an emotional level, this also finds you reflecting on security and sticking up for your worth.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Venus enters your sign today, Pisces! You’re feeling especially flirtatious and charming, eager to socialize and meet people. The mood is romantic and Venus in your sign brings blessings to your relationships—you’re hard to resist! This also bodes well for your creativity, and brings a boost in your self-esteem.

