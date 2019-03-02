Daily Horoscopes: March 3, 2019

The moon is in chill air sign Aquarius, but it clashes with fiery Mars at 1:54 PM, putting us in an intense and impulsive mood. This could manifest as arguments, but this is generally a powerful time to get things done, so it can also manifest as a passionate energy!



All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Aquarius encourages you to get extra rest today, Pisces—however, you can expect a heated conversation to take place as the moon clashes with Mars this afternoon…or keep your phone on silent while you nap!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and wishes, but you’re not content to daydream idly. The moon clashes with your ruling planet Mars this afternoon and you’re taking action to get what you want.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Aquarius lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career today, Taurus, and as the moon squares off with Mars, you’re feeling especially inspired to leave your mark on the world.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, inspiring you to travel and try new things. Just try not to get lost this afternoon, Gemini—yes, you have a fantastic sense of direction, but you might rush and lose track of where you are!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Big passion is in the air today as the moon in Aquarius illuminates the intimacy sector of your chart and the moon clashes with fiery Mars this afternoon, building tension in your relationships.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in your opposite sign Aquarius today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and tension is in the air as the moon clashes with warrior planet Mars. Passion is high!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in Aquarius today, inspiring you to reflect on your wellness routine—you have all the energy you need to dump a bad habit as the moon clashes with Mars this afternoon. Just watch out for scheduling conflicts, Virgo.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, and you’re having plenty of fun, Libra! But intense emotions come up as the moon clashes with Mars—this is a powerful time to grow closer with others, but some bickering may take place, too.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Aquarius clashes with fiery Mars in your opposite sign Taurus, making for a complicated day in your relationships—you know what you want, but can a compromise be reached?

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the communication sector of your chart, and dear centaur, you should get it all off your chest now, because a tricky Mercury retrograde is coming up! The moon clashes with Mars today to give you plenty of energy to get things done.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Aquarius finds you reflecting on your sense of self-worth today, and you might find yourself frustrated this afternoon if you find that what’s important to you isn’t so special to someone else.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius! You’re craving comfort, but short tempers flare at home due to the moon’s clash with warrior planet Mars—set your boundaries!

