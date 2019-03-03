Daily Horoscopes: March 4, 2019

The moon in Aquarius finds us taking a cool approach to things, but excitement is in the air as the moon connects with lucky planet Jupiter at 11:30 AM.



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Aquarius boosts your already very strong intuition today, Pisces, and it’s a fantastic day to network professionally as the moon connects with lucky planet Jupiter.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your social life today, Aries, and it’s a fun time to meet people and share ideas. Your social circle is growing thanks to the moon’s connection with Jupiter.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Aquarius finds you reflecting on your career today, Taurus. It’s an exciting time to share ideas thanks to the moon’s connection with Jupiter, the planet of growth and abundance.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, Gemini, encouraging you to keep an open mind. It’s a lovely day to connect with your partners as the moon mingles with lucky planet Jupiter.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Aquarius asks you to be brave and try something new today, Cancer. An awkward situation has a chance to be smoothed out—if you can keep an open mind.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in your opposite sign Aquarius today, Leo, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and it’s a wonderful day to connect with your partners and have fun as the moon connects with lucky Jupiter.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals, and you’re inspired to tackle your to-do list and spruce up your home as the moon connects with Jupiter.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, bringing flirtatious energy your way! It’s a lovely time to connect with others; exciting conversations flow as the moon connects with lucky Jupiter.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in Aquarius today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. Security is on your mind, and it’s a wonderful day to grow your sense of abundance, thanks to the moon’s connection with Jupiter.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re gathering plenty of information today, Sagittarius, thanks to the moon in Aquarius illuminating the communication sector of your chart and connecting with your ruling planet Jupiter.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in Aquarius today, Capricorn, finding you reflecting on your budget—trust your intuition, your psychic abilities are heightened!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius, and luck is flowing your way, so make a wish! It’s a wonderful time to connect with friends, too.

What’s in the stars for you in March? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.