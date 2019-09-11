Daily Horoscopes: September 12, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



Mars clashes with Jupiter at 5:06 AM, bringing a burst of energy, but also boosting our competitive nature. We can get a lot done today, but it’s also possible that we’ll over-do it—watch out for tempers, don’t pick arguments! The moon enters soft, sensitive water sign Pisces at 5:52 AM, encouraging us to be empathetic. The moon connects with Uranus at 6:27 PM, inspiring us to take a risk.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Warrior planet Mars charges you with plenty of energy today, and a dramatic mood is in the air as it clashes with Jupiter—watch out for a competitive vibe! You’re in a very productive mood, especially at home. The moon enters your opposite sign Pisces, bringing your focus to your relationships.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Action planet Mars clashes with Jupiter today, bringing important information—but watch out for a competitive, hot-tempered atmosphere. The moon enters Pisces, encouraging you to beautify your everyday work spaces.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your ruling planet Mars clashes with Jupiter, creating productive energy when it comes to money—but the mood is also competitive. Compromise isn’t always easy, but communication is key today. The moon enters fellow waters sign Pisces, inspiring a romantic mood.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Warrior planet Mars clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter, finding you in an especially productive and competitive mood, especially at work! Your focus turns to your private life as the moon enters Pisces. Make time to energetically cleanse your home.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Action planet Mars clashes with Jupiter, finding you embarking on exciting journeys. We can’t know what we don’t know, but that doesn’t always stop us from acting like a know-it-all—keep your mind open and your ego out of the way today. News comes your way as the moon enters Pisces.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Action planet Mars clashes with Jupiter, creating a powerfully productive energy—however, it’s important that you let something go at this time. You’re not meant to power through life with all the responsibilities and emotions you’ve been carrying. Make the change you need so you can lead a lighter life. The moon enters Pisces, inspiring you to research topics concerning wealth and abundance.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Action planet Mars clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter, stirring up drama in your relationships today—watch out for confrontation! That said, this could also be exciting, so try to enjoy yourself. The moon enters your sign today, Pisces, so focus on self-love—celebrate a victory you’ve recently had, even if it’s a small one.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your ruling planet Mars clashes with the planet of expansion, Jupiter—don’t add anything else to your schedule, since you’re taking on too much! Keep your temper in check. Slow down and get some rest as the moon enters sensitive water sign Pisces.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Today’s mood is productive yet confrontational as warrior planet Mars clashes with over-the-top Jupiter. Make time to connect with friends as the moon enters Pisces—brilliant and inventive ideas will be shared.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Tension arrives in your relationships today, and some over-the-top drama in your personal life takes place as Mars clashes with Jupiter. The mood is dramatic, but it’s a great day to get things accomplished if you don’t get into any power struggles. The moon enters creative water sign Pisces, boosting creativity.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

An upbeat yet competitive energy flows as Mars clashes with Jupiter. You’re slaying items on your to-do list. The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, encouraging you to take a trip! A change in your environment is just what you need!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

It’s an exciting day as Mars clashes with Jupiter—the pace is quick, and you’re getting your way, but try not to trample over anyone, and be gentle with yourself. You’re preparing to go through a deep transformation as the moon enters water sign Pisces.

