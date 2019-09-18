Daily Horoscopes: September 19, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Taurus connects with the sun at 9:57 AM, inspiring a harmonious and easygoing energy before warrior Mars connects with the planet of rebirth, Pluto, at 11:49 AM, creating a hugely transformative energy! At this time, it’s easy to tap into our power, strategize, and take action—but watch out for flaring tempers! We’re in a talkative mood as the moon enters Gemini at 4:58 PM.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Action planet Mars connects with the planet of transformation, Pluto, bringing a marvelously creative energy—passion is in the air! Your career is also on your mind as the moon enters Gemini.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Warrior planet Mars connects with the planet of transformation, Pluto, creating a deep, emotional change in your private life. You’re letting go of something big that will make room for so much good. Adventure comes your way as the moon enters Gemini.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your two ruling planets, Mars and Pluto, make a harmonious connection in the sky today, marking a major moment in your social life and communications. An emotional breakthrough begins as the moon enters Gemini.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Action planet Mars connects with power planet Pluto, making for a big day for finances—you’re making major money moves! The moon enters your opposite sign Gemini, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. What are you looking for in a partnership, Sagittarius?



Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Warrior planet Mars connects with power planet Pluto, inspiring a strength in you as you make bold changes today. The moon enters Gemini, helping you get organized and tackle your to-do list.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Action planet Mars connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, empowering you to confront issues you’ve been worried about handling—you can do it! Things are changing, and new opportunities to travel and learn come your way as the moon enters Gemini.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Sparks fly and moves are made as action planet Mars connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto. It’s a powerful day for your relationships—you’ll learn exactly what your partners are looking for! Your focus is also on home and family today as the moon enters Gemini.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your ruling planet Mars connects with power planet Pluto, making for a spectacular day in your career! You’re in a productive mood and people see that you’re a force to be reckoned with. You’re in a chatty, social mood the moon enters Gemini.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Warrior planet Mars connects with power planet Pluto, creating a spectacular boost in strength—you’re feeling in charge and in control! The moon enters Gemini, illuminating the money sector of your chart. You’ll get what you want today, financially or otherwise.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Action planet Mars connects with the planet of transformation, Pluto, inspiring a massive emotional shift within you. You’re feeling fired up to cut off situations that no longer serve you. The moon enters your sign, inspiring you to focus on self-love!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a powerful day for your relationships as action planet Mars connects with the planet of transformation, Pluto! An important conversation is had. You’re getting to the root of an issue. The moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to trust your intuition and get some rest.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You know what you want, and Mars’s connection with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, gives you just the push you need to go after it! This is an especially productive day for you financially, Leo. The moon enters Gemini, inspiring you to socialize!

