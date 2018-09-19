Daily Horoscopes: September 20, 2018

The moon in cool Aquarius meets fiery Mars at 12:23 AM, bringing a boost in energy. The moon clashes with Venus at 9:46 AM, finding us craving affection and attention. The sun meets Mercury at 9:52 PM, so expect plenty of talk to take place this evening! People are in an especially discerning and practical mood—you could run into a few know-it-alls, too!



All times EST.

The sun and your ruling planet Mercury align in your sign today, Virgo, finding you feeling centered and prepared for whatever you’ve go to do. You’re smart and capable, and the sun wants you to recognize how courageous you’ve been, too.

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, Libra, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. It’s important that you make time to meditate and connect with your inner-voice….especially between all the flirting you’ll do today!

The moon in Aquarius finds you focused on issues concerning your home life, and you’re desiring a deeper connection with your partners. This evening brings an exciting chance to connect with your friends and with the associations and groups you work with.

The moon in Aquarius lights up the communication sector of your chart today, Sagittarius, and you’re eager to get things clarified. Conversations and ideas at work and concerning your public life develop as the sun connects with Mercury this evening.

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the financial sector of your chart today, Capricorn, which on an emotional level finds you reflecting on issues concerning security. Exciting opportunities arrive this evening as the sun connects with Mercury.

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius, encouraging you to check in with your emotions. Intense conversations come up this evening as the sun meets with communication planet Mercury.

The moon in Aquarius lights up a very private sector of your chart today, encouraging you to catch up on rest. However, your focus will shift to your relationships this evening as the sun and Mercury meet in your opposite sign Virgo.

You’re in the mood to socialize today, tanks to the moon in Aquarius—but don’t plan a get-together this evening! Instead, focus on getting your work done, as the sun and Mercury, the planet of the mind, will meet tonight in hardworking Virgo.

The moon in Aquarius lights up the fame and fortune sector of your chart. The sun and Mercury connect in fellow earth sign Virgo this evening, bringing you exciting news regarding romance and creativity!

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, encouraging you to look at the big picture. Make time for self-care today, Gemini. Conversations about home and family arrive this evening.