Daily Horoscopes: September 22, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer at 12:50 AM and connects with unruly Uranus at 11:31 AM, bringing surprises. Mercury clashes with Saturn at 12:19 PM, finding us facing obstacles in communication. Now is a great time to get focused and organized, rather than trying to make new plans. Rejection is in the air, but the moon clashes with Venus at 7:30 PM, finding us eager for affection.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re in the mood to connect with friends as the moon enters Cancer, but it’s a difficult day for communication and finances as messenger planet Mercury clashes with taskmaster Saturn. It’s not the best day to ask your crush out, but deep conversations with your friends will prove nourishing.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Cancer, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules popularity and your reputation, but it’s a difficult day for communication and it’s time to reset some boundaries as messenger planet Mercury clashes with taskmaster Saturn.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, asking you to keep an open mind despite the communication difficulties that take place as chatty Mercury clashes with Saturn, the planet of “no.” Ask for favors and information on another day.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Sensitive emotions are in the air as the moon enters water sign Cancer. An important emotional transformation is taking place. Communication is strained, especially concerning money, as messenger planet Mercury clashes with Saturn. Take it slow today.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Your focus turns to your relationships as the moon enters your opposite sign Cancer; however, it’s a difficult day for communication and rejection is in the air as messenger planet Mercury clashes with Saturn, the planet of “no.”

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer, encouraging you to be gentle with yourself as you focus on your physical and emotional wellness. Are you keeping up with the daily routines that make you feel good? Watch out for frustrations in communication at Mercury clashes with Saturn.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, finding you in a flirtatious mood! However, communication planet Mercury clashes with the planet of limitations, Saturn, creating a frustrating energy for communication. Rejection is in the air, and you’re feeling frustrated in your social life.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your attention is on your home and family life as the moon enters Cancer. It’s a wonderful day to tap into your intuition—but expect difficulties in communications with your partners as messenger planet Mercury clashes with taskmaster Saturn.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Cancer, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, but making plans isn’t easy today as messenger planet Mercury clashes with the planet of limitations, Saturn. It’s a tough day for communication, travel, and scheduling.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

It’s a frustrating day for communication as your ruling planet Mercury clashes with the planet of obstacles, Saturn. You’re hitting a limit in your love life or in your creative endeavors, and it’s time to change course. The moon enters Cancer, finding you reflecting on money.



Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters your sign today, Cancer, encouraging you to focus on self-love. Avoid making requests today; rejection is in the air as communication planet Mercury clashes with Saturn, the planet of “no.” It’s a tough day for your relationships, but a great time to reflect on your boundaries.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

It’s a difficult day for communication as messenger planet Mercury clashes with the planet of obstacles, Saturn. Plans may be broken or difficult to make. Take a step back from work—the moon enters Cancer, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

What’s in the stars for you in September? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.