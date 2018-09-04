Daily Horoscopes: September 5, 2018

The Moon in Cancer connects with the Sun at 5:31 AM and then Neptune at 9:27 AM, making for an easygoing and dreamy morning. The Moon connects withe Jupiter at 1:55 PM, bringing a dash of good luck, and opposes Pluto at 3:41 PM, testing our ability to embrace change—and resist temptation. Communication planet Mercury enters thoughtful Virgo at 10:39 PM.



All times EST.

You’re in a social mood today, thanks to the moon in Cancer encouraging you to connect with your community. You’re feeling especially at home in the world as your ruling planet Mercury enters your sign this evening.

The moon is in Cancer today, Libra, finding you focused on your career and long-term goals. Mercury enters Virgo this evening, sharpening your intuitive abilities. Keep a dream journal during these next few weeks.

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, Scorpio, encouraging you to take a risk, take a trip, and learn something new. Chatty Mercury enters Virgo tonight, putting you in a social mood.

The moon is in sensitive water sign Cancer today, encouraging you and your partners to connect on a deep level. News about work or your reputation is on the way, thanks to Mercury entering Virgo.

Your focus is on your relationships today, Capricorn, thanks to the moon in your opposite sign Cancer. Expect many philosophical conversations to come your way, thanks to Mercury entering Virgo this evening.

You’re in a busy mood today, Aquarius, and lucky vibes are flowing around getting your work done—rewards for your efforts are on the way! Deep conversations in your relationships come up as Mercury enters Virgo this evening.

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, finding you in a flirtatious and creatively inspired mood. Mercury enters your opposite sign Virgo this evening, encouraging communication in your relationships.

The moon in Cancer finds you in a nostalgic mood—it’s a wonderful day to energetically cleanse your home! And while you’re at it, write up a new chore chart, since Mercury enters diligent Virgo this evening.

The moon in Cancer encourages you to socialize today, and some lucky meetings may take place. News from a crush or about a creative project also arrives, thanks to Mercury entering fellow earth sign Virgo.

The moon in Cancer finds you reflecting on your budget today, and tonight your ruling planet Mercury enters Virgo, finding you in a deep and introspective mood. Make time to talk about your feelings.