Daily Horoscopes: September 5, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



We’re making commitments and agreeing on the rules as communication planet Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn at 8:37 AM. The moon in fiery Sagittarius clashes with Mars at 8:49 PM and with the sun at 11:10 PM, urging us to confront an issue that needs to change.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury is currently in your sign, helping you communicate what’s on your mind, and it’s a fantastic time to set agreements as it connects with the planet of responsibility and commitment, Saturn.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Chatty Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn, creating a productive energy for communication today, Libra, and helping you create boundaries concerning themes you sometimes have a hard time putting into words.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Communication planet Mercury has found you in the mood to network, and as it connects with Saturn today, you find yourself laying out solid plans for the future. It’s a wonderful time to concentrate on causes you’re passionate about.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Messenger planet Mercury connects with the planet of hard work, Saturn, delivering news about your career and finances. This is a great time to hammer out an agreement and talk about the future.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Communication planet Mercury has been bringing you news from faraway places and encouraging you to look at the big picture. As it connects with your ruling planet Saturn today, you’re ready to make some commitments.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Messenger planet Mercury connects with your ruling planet Saturn today, strengthening your intuition, Aquarius. Boundaries are being set in communication. Uncomfortable topics may be broached, but you can handle it.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

It’s a powerful day to discuss plans and commitments as communication planet Mercury, currently activating the relationship sector of your chart, connects with the planet of responsibility, Saturn. A supportive energy flows.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’ve been getting reorganized as Mercury moves through Virgo, and a powerful moment in your career or public life arrives today as Mercury connects with the planet of responsibility, Saturn. You’re doing amazing things and have the support you need.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Messenger planet Mercury connects with the planet of commitment, Saturn, creating a supportive energy for communication today. It’s a powerful time to set boundaries and make plans for the future.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn, helping you set boundaries. The past has been on your mind, and now you’re focused on how to reorganize your life so you don’t make the same mistakes again. You’re ready to face your fears and communicate your needs.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a powerful day for communication in your relationships as messenger planet Mercury connects with the planet of commitments and responsibility, Saturn. An important conversation takes place in your relationships. It’s a great time to set boundaries.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Communication planet Mercury connects with the planet of responsibility, Saturn, creating a supportive and focused energy in your career. It’s a great time to set goals—and make money! Communicate your needs, and use today’s energy to plan a schedule that will truly support you.

What’s in the stars for you in September? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.