Daily Horoscopes: September 6, 2019

Communication planet Mercury clashes with Jupiter at 3:11 AM, bringing big ideas! Be mindful of exaggerations. The moon in Sagittarius meets lucky Jupiter at 3:20 AM, and news arrives at 3:21 AM as the moon clashes with Mercury, but watch out for confusion at 6:53 AM as the moon clashes with Neptune. The moon squares off with Venus at 12:03 PM, inspiring us to ask for what we want. Boundaries are expressed as the sun connects with Saturn at 5:56 PM, and we’re called to step into a leadership role. It’s a powerful evening for getting to know someone on a deeper level as sexy Venus connects with the planet of depth, Pluto, at 11:44 PM. And if you’re not looking for love, this is also a potent combination for financial issues—intriguing!

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with jovial Jupiter, creating an exciting energy, especially at home. The sun connects with Saturn, helping you navigate all the big ideas that are being shared. Venus connects with Pluto, inspiring profound connections to take place in your love life or artistic endeavors! It’s a sexy day indeed.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Communication planet Mercury clashes with philosophical Jupiter, making for an exciting day for communication—just watch out for exaggerations! The sun connects with Saturn, creating a supportive energy at home, and it’s a powerful time to connect with your ancestors or focus on transformative spiritual work as your ruling planet Venus connects with Pluto. An intense energy flows for bonding and intimacy.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Messenger planet Mercury clashes with lucky Jupiter, bringing exciting news about money—just don’t spend too much, Scorpio! Solid conversations take place as the sun connects with Saturn. Venus connects with your ruling planet Pluto, creating a powerful energy for deep communication.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Chatty Mercury clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter today, inspiring a busy energy, especially in your career. The sun connects with Saturn, creating a supportive energy at work and in your finances. A special gift is shared as Venus connects with Pluto.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Exciting information arrives as Mercury clashes with Jupiter—but don’t believe everything you hear! You’re feeling in charge and supported as the sun connects with Saturn. Venus connects with Pluto, inspiring a powerful energy for bonding.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s an exciting day in your social life as Mercury clashes with Jupiter. An over-the-top energy flows, but you’re feeling grounded as the sun connects with your ruling planet Saturn. Make time for rest. Venus connects with Pluto, stirring up intense emotions. It’s a powerful time for inner transformation.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Chatty Mercury clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter, bringing exciting news about your career. The sun connects with Saturn, encouraging a mature atmosphere for communication in your relationships. Sweet Venus connects with power planet Pluto, inspiring deep conversations.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Exciting news arrives as Mercury clashes with Jupiter, and the sun connects with Saturn to help you make responsible decisions about your future. Venus connects with Pluto, creating a powerful energy for manifesting wealth and abundance.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Philosophical conversations about love and life take place as Mercury clashes with Jupiter. The sun connects with Saturn, inspiring a supportive, responsible atmosphere. Your ruling planet Venus harmonizes with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, creating a powerful atmosphere for deep connection!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with Jupiter, bringing exciting news your way—just watch out for exaggerations. A supportive energy flows as the sun connects with Saturn, and Venus connects with Pluto, inspiring deep, emotional transformation.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a busy day for communication as Mercury clashes with Jupiter—just try not to over-schedule yourself! The sun’s connection with Saturn creates a supportive energy in your relationships, and passion flows as sexy Venus connects with power planet Pluto. It’s a powerful day for deep connection.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

An exciting conversation about money comes as Mercury clashes with Jupiter, but don’t spend too much while you’re having fun! Helping you stay accountable is the sun’s connection with Saturn. Venus also connects with Pluto today—get clear on what you need to make things work in your schedule and in your career, and ask for it!

