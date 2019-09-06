Daily Horoscopes: September 7, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



Confusion and miscommunications abound as messenger planet Mercury opposes hazy Neptune at 3:19 AM. The moon enters grounded earth sign Capricorn at 6:37 AM, and the moon connects with brilliant Uranus at 6:47 PM, inspiring an inventive atmosphere.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Confusing conversations take place today—especially in your relationships—as your ruling planet Mercury opposes hazy Neptune. You have something important to say, but you’re not feeling heard. The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn and connects with electric Uranus, bringing surprises and a sense of freedom.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

It’s a marvelous day to develop your psychic intuition and engage in dream work, but don’t let your imagination run away from you or get overwhelmed by paranoia as Mercury opposes Neptune. The moon enters grounded Capricorn and connects with Uranus, inspiring emotional transformation—you’re ready to level up.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s a frustrating day in your social life and communications as messenger Mercury opposes hazy Neptune. The moon enters Capricorn, helping you get more grounded, and harmonizes with Uranus, bringing surprising connections your way.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Communication planet Mercury opposes dreamy Neptune, creating an imaginative atmosphere that could unfortunately easily veer into paranoia. The line between your personal and public life is blurry. The moon enters Capricorn and connects with Uranus, helping you get grounded when it comes to making changes in your schedule.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a difficult day for communication as messenger Mercury opposes dreamy Neptune. Save important conversations for another time because things aren’t making sense right now! The moon enters your sign, Capricorn, and connects with Uranus, bringing an unexpected burst of romance and creativity.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Communication planet Mercury opposes hazy Neptune, so watch out for misunderstandings, especially concerning money. The moon enters Capricorn and connects with Uranus, encouraging you to trust your intuition—an amazing emotional breakthrough takes place!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Communication planet Mercury opposes your ruling planet Neptune, creating a confusing energy for communication, especially in your relationships! Save an important conversation for another day. The moon enters Capricorn, creating a more grounding energy, and connects with Uranus, bringing surprising news.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Communication planet Mercury opposes sleepy Neptune, and not much is making sense. Your schedule is a mess, and communication is tough. The moon enters Capricorn and connects with Uranus, bringing surprises about money and shifting your focus to your career.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Messenger planet Mercury opposes hazy Neptune, creating confusion in your social life, but things feel more settled when the moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, inspiring you to explore new opportunities, especially as it connects with risk-taking Uranus.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury opposes dreamy Neptune today, creating a confusing energy. You’re feeling nostalgic and not sure where you want to head in the future. The moon enters Capricorn, inspiring you to face your fears, and connects with Uranus, bringing a burst of intuitive insight.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Messenger planet Mercury opposes hazy Neptune, creating a difficult energy for communication—nothing is making sense! Your focus turns to your relationships as the moon enters Capricorn, and surprising meetings take place as it connects with Uranus.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Communication planet Mercury opposes hazy Neptune, creating a confusing energy, especially when it comes to finances. Thankfully, the moon enters grounded earth sign Capricorn, helping you out at work, and connects with electric Uranus, helping you break through some scheduling issues.

