Daniel Webster’s Rum Punch Recipe

Servings: 12
Prep time: 1 hour 5 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 5 minutes
Ingredients
750 milliliters (bottle) Jamaican rum
750 milliliters (bottle) Cognac
750 milliliters (bottle) Oloroso sherry
1,500 milliliters (2 bottles) red wine
12 lemons
2 cups granulated sugar
2 cups lemon juice
2 cups black tea
Directions
1. Begin by peeling the lemons and letting the peels sit in the granulated sugar for at least one hour to create the Oleo Saccharum.
2. After one hour, add the tea and lemon juice to finish dissolving the sugar. Strain out the peels and add the rest of the ingredients.