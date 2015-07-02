Daniel Webster’s Rum Punch Recipe

Servings: 12

Prep time: 1 hour 5 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 5 minutes

Ingredients

750 milliliters (bottle) Jamaican rum

750 milliliters (bottle) Cognac

750 milliliters (bottle) Oloroso sherry

1,500 milliliters (2 bottles) red wine

12 lemons

2 cups granulated sugar

2 cups lemon juice

2 cups black tea

Directions

1. Begin by peeling the lemons and letting the peels sit in the granulated sugar for at least one hour to create the Oleo Saccharum.

2. After one hour, add the tea and lemon juice to finish dissolving the sugar. Strain out the peels and add the rest of the ingredients.