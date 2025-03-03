Daylight Savings Time Is About to Screw Up Your Sleep. Here’s How to Fix That.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—depending on who you ask.

Daylight saving time is officially on the horizon, starting this Sunday, March 9, when we will switch our clocks forward one hour at 2 a.m.

Videos by VICE

While we will, unfortunately, lose an hour of sleep, I believe the benefits far outweigh the costs—but only during springtime. Ask me when autumn comes around, and I’ll have the complete opposite stance on this outdated practice, as it causes the sun to set earlier in the evening, which is just a total mind fuck for most of us.

It’s Daylight Saving Time, AKA Time to ‘Spring’ Forward

But in March, daylight savings is basically the kickstart to spring, though we still have another few weeks of winter. Since we’re “springing” an hour forward, the sun will set later in the evening.

Originally, the intention of developing daylight saving time was to, well, save daylight and energy.

According to John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, “Benjamin Franklin invented the concept in 1784, believing that rising earlier would economize candle usage and save people money. Pushing clocks forward to make greater use of daylight during the warmer months was formally adopted during World War I as part of a global attempt to conserve energy.”

However, today, many argue we no longer need daylight saving in modern society. Some even claim it achieves the opposite goals it sets out to reach, like encouraging more individuals to use air conditioning and heating, leading to worsened mental health, and disturbing our sleep patterns.

Nevertheless, for the time being, we are still following the old practice. And whether you like it or not, there are at least some ways to utilize daylight saving for your own benefit. For example, getting to bed a bit earlier can ensure you’re not losing too much sleep, and getting some early morning sunlight—especially in the days leading up to March 9—will help you maintain a healthy circadian rhythm.