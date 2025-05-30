‘Death Stranding 2’ Is An Open-World RPG Set in Australia – All Features Revealed

PlayStation has just revealed the key features of Death Stranding 2, and the game sounds absolutely ridiculous. From RPG-like skill unlocks to weapon crafting, Hideo Kojima’s sequel is shaping up to be massive. The game even features natural disasters as you explore Australia.

All ‘Death Stranding 2’ Features Revealed

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

New Death Stranding 2 features were unveiled on May 30 in an update on the game’s official site. According to the key features page, Death Stranding 2 will have a vast open world to explore, with intricate day-and-night cycles. However, what really stands out to me is that Sam can now learn skills that impact gameplay. And when you combine that with the new weapon-crafting system, DS2 is sounding awfully similar to an RPG.

Videos by VICE

PlayStation has also confirmed that the game will largely center around Sam traversing the vast wilderness of Australia to try to connect the land down under to the Chira network. This explains the teaser clip Hideo Kojima released on May 23, which showed a desert-like setting. You can check out a detailed breakdown summary of the Death Stranding 2 features that have been confirmed by PlayStation via Genki:

Vast open world.

Different terrains and environments that are seamlessly connected.

Evolved and more flexible action.

Choose your approach to any situation.

Death Stranding 2 set 11 months after the events of DS1.

Connect Australia to the Chiral Network.

Day and night cycles.

Natural disasters, including earthquakes, sandstorms, forest fires, and Timefall.

Enemy mech soldiers, new BTs, and new boss types.

Machine guns, shotguns, and grenade launchers.

Stealth using decoy holograms, silent takedowns, and long-ranged gear.

Sam can learn new skills.

Enhanced Social Strand System that allows you to grow your own reputation, giving you access to resources and new gear.

“There are no plans at present to introduce in-game purchases to Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.”

Coming on June 26 to PS5.

‘DS2’ Might Be Kojima’s Most Ambitious Game Yet

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Based on all the features that were just revealed, Death Stranding 2 is seriously sounding like Kojima’s most ambitious game. I mean, we’ll be exploring a vast open-world version of Australia, while facing off against sandstorms, forest fires, and even earthquakes. Given that a big component of the original Death Stranding was figuring out how to navigate the post-apocalyptic terrain of the U.S., this sounds a lot more exciting and complex. Can you imagine trying to build bridges while a forest fire is nipping at your heels?

Death Stranding 2 also seems to be addressing one of the game’s biggest problems, which was its combat sections. “Fabricate weapons like machine guns, shotguns, and grenade launchers to deal with threats. Or, choose to avoid confrontation altogether with stealth – using decoy holograms, silent takedowns, and long-ranged gear. Sam can learn new skills that will improve his odds of survival, like enhanced weapon fire rates or reduced movement noise to help him stay hidden.”

Call me crazy, but this game is sounding a lot like Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. If Sam is able to use sniper rifles or something similar to the Fulton Recovery System, I would absolutely lose it. Overall, it sounds like Hideo Kojima is expanding Death Stranding from just being a “delivery walking sim” to a full-blown open-world RPG. It genuinely sounds awesome. Plus, the game will have Hololive VTuber Usada Pekora in it, so you know Death Stranding 2 is going to be even more ambitious than these features are already making it out to be.