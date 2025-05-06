Deftones Frontman Chino Moreno Just Remixed The Cure’s ‘Warsong’

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno has put his thumbprint on songs by bands like Lamb of God, Cyrus Hill, Bassnectar, and now, The Cure.

Moreno, who is also the vocalist for Team Sleep and Crosses, has done a remix of The Cure’s “Warsong,” and it’s pretty solid. Honestly, the original version of the song is already really great on its own, and Moreno’s remix does a great job of not losing what makes it so captivating. The track will appear on Mixes of a Lost World, a forthcoming remix album featuring reimagined versions of the songs from The Cure’s 2024 album, Songs of a Lost World.

Mixes of a Lost World releases June 13th. You can hear Moreno’s “Warsong” remix below.

In other The Cure news, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus recently revealed that the band’s founding frontman, Robert Smith, once tried to kiss the pop-punk bassist at a party. “My wife and I are like, ‘Alright, we’re out. See you later,’ and then Robert tries to kiss me,” Hoppus said in an interview with Us Weekly.”

Mark Hoppus Says He ‘Should Have’ Kissed Robert Smith

“He was my hero. I grew up listening to this guy’s music, and it changed my life forever. Then he tries to kiss me at a party,” he went on to say, also noting that adding that only members of Blink-182’s road crew witnessed the moment, “and I’m like, ‘I should have done that. Why not?’ It’s a much better story than he tried to kiss me, and it was awkward. It would’ve been rad to be like, ‘Yeah, made out with my hero.’”

Notably, Hoppus first shared the story in his new memoir, Fahrenheit-182, confessing to Us Weekly that he didn’t let Smith know ahead of its release. “I should have called him or given some kind of warning or something,” he said. “But I don’t know — how do you have that conversation? ‘Hey, remember when you tried to make out with me?’ Because we’ve never addressed it.”

Hoppus went on to say that he wished he’d handled things differently, but added that he and Smith have bumped into each other multiple times since and “it’s been totally cool and nobody’s talked about it.” He then explained, “I wasn’t bummed in the slightest. I was more like flabbergasted that nobody else saw it.”