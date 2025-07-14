Late-Night Streetlight Sex-Disco Music: An Interview with Desire

This story is from the spring 2025 edition of VICE magazine: THE ROCK BOTTOM ISSUE. To subscribe to receive 4 print issues of our newly relaunched magazine each year, click here.

As far as band names go, ‘Desire’ can sometimes feel a little too on the nose, a bit like Slipknot choosing the moniker ‘Really Angry’ or Oasis deciding to call themselves ‘Male Loneliness Epidemic.’ The late-night streetlight sex disco music that frontwoman Megan Louise and auteur producer Johnny Jewel make together is so laced with amorous longing you can feel a bit weird listening to it during the daytime or in public; these are songs marked by the kind of lust that you feel in the pit of your gut and the space behind your rib cage as much as you do your loins.

In 2009, Desire released “Under Your Spell,” one of the greatest songs of the century so far. They went a bit quiet after that, with Megan taking a decade out to raise a kid as she and Johnny built their Italians Do It Better label into the institution and signature sound it is today. After returning in 2022 with Escape, the wife-and-husband duo just released Games People Play, the best Desire album so far.

VICE spoke to Megan at the end of a European tour, about dreams, soundtracking people’s sex lives, exploding Nazi death-train factories, and the dangers of ending up with the wrong roadie.

VICE: It was your birthday last night, right?

Megan Louise: It was. I was in Tallinn, Estonia, and at midnight we all jumped in a sauna. We drank a bottle of limoncello and scrubbed our bodies with bath salts, and then went outside and rubbed snow all over our bodies. It was super hot, but also super wholesome.

How’s the tour been more generally?

Crazy. I had no idea what to expect after a long pause between now and 2009, when we first started the band and were coming to Europe a lot. I had a kid in-between, so I kind of took a ten-year break, and now I’ve entered what I call my ‘selfish desire’ period. I’m just doing what I want.

Any good tour stories?

I’m not a diva but there was one crazy thing that happened. We get to Eastern Europe and the promoters ask if we’d be cool basically doing the tour on a series of coaches rather than a tour bus. We have a lot of gear—like, I cannot handle 12 cases with my girls and my crew, it won’t work—but they’re saying, ‘No, no, no, we’re gonna take care of you and help you get from bus to bus.’ But on the second leg of this journey, here comes this super sweet, but like, tiny little guy, who’s so skinny and holding roses and he’s just so excited to see me. And his face drops, like, ‘Oh… you have all this stuff…’ After an hour and a half in the snow, we finally work it out, but we haven’t eaten for seven hours by that point, and on the way to the venue we all get bashed up in a car crash. When we finally reach the venue, we learn it was where they “built trains” during World War II, which is obviously very dark—like, they “built trains” to go kill people, right?—and the green room is made out of new plywood. We smell gas and then suddenly all these exposed wires in the corner just explode and burst into flames, so we run downstairs, screaming. Later, I try talking to the promoter rep but he’s just got such a sassy attitude—he’s giving queen energy, you know?—so at the end of the night I call him out on his attitude. I did not make us wait for an hour and a half in the snow. I did not catch the green room on fire. I was like, ‘No, you’re not calling me a drama queen here. You’re the fucking drama queen, and you need to check your size, bitch.’ I mean, I guess that does sound like quite a slap down…

Yeah, maybe not unreasonable, though. If someone knew you’d been in a car crash, then took you to an exploding Nazi death train factory and asked you to play a show…

Everyone was really sweet, but this guy just fucked up the energy for the night, you know? Like, I pride myself on being super easy. I’m straightforward. I’m not fancy; like, I come from a punk background and all I need is just a non-burning green room to sit in and my super simple rider with a bottle of wine and some gummy candies on it.

Beyond touring, do you have some kind of North Star that you’re striving for?

I just want to be a big pop star, you know, I have no shame in saying that. We’re working with big Top 40 artists these days, on the writing side, and people are reaching out more than ever, being like, ‘Oh my God, I’m such a fan, can we work together?’ I don’t know what it all means. I don’t know what the purpose of life or working or making music is, but I do know that I love seeing people make out every night in front of me during “Under Your Spell,” and then they’re coming up saying I’m the soundtrack to their sex life, that they fell in love listening to my music… I’m giving myself five years and if it doesn’t work, I don’t know what else I can do.

We were supposed to review your new album in this issue but we haven’t heard it yet. Can you describe to me what it sounds like?

It’s called Games People Play and it explores a cinematic soundscape where analog synths collide with elements of disco noir. Imagine layers of pulsing rhythms, haunting melodies, and intimate vocals weaving stories of love and mystery.

Do you have a metaphor for me?

It’s like stepping into a dream where the dance floor meets the silver screen.

Great, thanks. Last question: The theme of this issue is ‘Rock Bottom.’ Do you have any advice for anyone out there who is feeling lost and alone?

Don’t be afraid to push through, even when it feels impossible. Life has a way of moving forward, and the pain and uncertainty you feel now will eventually be in the past. Like anything that grows, we all go through phases that seem insurmountable—but those moments are part of the process. You just have to keep reminding yourself that positive things are ahead, even if you can’t see them yet, and trust in your ability to adapt and overcome. Take each day as it comes… Growth can be painful, but it always leads to something stronger and more beautiful.

The new Desire album Games People Play is out now on Italians Do It Better. We did get it to hear it by the time we went to press—the review is here.

