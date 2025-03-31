Did Rick Ross Pay $50K Ransom to Get Meek Mill Freed From an L.A. Gang?

Rapper Luce Cannon claims that he once kidnapped Meek Mill and held him for ransom until Rick Ross paid $50,000 to have him freed. Meek, however, is saying this never happened.

In a recently resurfaced video interview with DJ Akademiks, Cannona member of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crip—claimed that he and Eugene ‘Big U’ Henley Jr. swiped Meek from an L.A. club when the Philly rapper’s bodyguards weren’t looking and held him for ransom until Ross met their demands.

Meek Mill Says He’s “Never Seen” The Man Who Claimed to Kidnap Him

Now, Meek has responded to the claims, writing in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “This guy must be using a story to confuse his indictment because I never seen him B4. I woulda put him to ‘gods test’ on the spot! I never even met buddy but I don’t ‘negotiate’ with fake thugs ask him what chain because all my chains some shit lol watches all 300k up vibes.”

A user, replying to someone else who commented on the story, pointed out that it was strange they had never heard these claims anywhere else before, which made it tough for them to believe it.

“It’s a real world,” Meek replied to the fan. “Real LA n—as that respect the shit out me how I carry myself in an open arms wya to build my people up ion care where you from… that’s why you seen my around NIPSEY and others … men of respect and honor!”

“Fake Street Bullies” Should Beware of Meek, He Says

“Me, Nipsey, YG, Mustard, and few others made sure we didn’t follow the East Coast West Coast narrative! I changed my life by blessings,” he later added, “but I always been down to meet up with ‘fake street bullies’ in abandon areas where it’s no civilians and take they heart!”

Billboard reports that—among other charges—Big U and Cannon are accused of racketeering, extortion, human trafficking, fraud, and the murder of a 21-year-old aspiring rapper who was signed to Big U’s Uneek Music label.