Did SEGA Just Leak a Sonic or Shadow the Hedgehog Remake?

Shadow the Hedgehog Remake Rumors Heat Up After New SEGA Patent

This latest rumor got started after eagle-eyed Sonic fans spotted a new patent recently filed by SEGA this month. The trademark was first discovered in an October 8 post on X by soniccitynet.

“SEGA has recently filed a new trademark for Shadow the Hedgehog. It’s currently unclear which project it’s tied to, but we’ll likely find out soon.”

This, of course, immediately sparked speculation in the Sonic community, as many fans theorized that a new Shadow title could be in the works. However, with the Shadow the Hedgehog 2005 game celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, many players also theorized that we could finally get a long-awaited remake of the PS2-era classic.

“It would be extremely funny if the 35th anniversary game was a Shadow 05 remake,” a user on X wrote in reaction to the patent update.

It should be pointed out that patents are filed all the time without being tied to a specific project. Shadow the Hedgehog is also having a bit of a resurgence lately in media.

For example, Shadow made an appearance in the 2024 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie and was infamously voiced by Keanu Reeves. Even recently, the Sonic Fortnite collaboration featured Shadow the Hedgehog cosmetics. So the patent could actually be for anything.

Why the Shadow Trademark Might Not Mean a Remake

While many Sonic fans desperately want a Shadow the Hedgehog remake, it’s not likely to happen if SEGA is to be believed. In a June 2025 interview, Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka actually told players not to expect any more remakes anytime soon. Iizuka gave the response when he was asked if we would ever see Sonic Adventure remakes. The SEGA developer said they would rather make new games instead and focus on advancing the franchise.

“I am really appreciative of everyone who likes the Sonic Adventure series. But when I think about what it would take to bring that game up to the standards and expectations of what the modern gaming audience would want, I think it would be about as much time and energy as it would to make a new title. So part of me is thinking maybe I should just make a brand new title. And that’s why there are currently no plans for a remake.”

While I love Shadow 05, I actually think it’s aged a little worse than Sonic Adventure 2. This is largely because SEGA took a pretty bold swing with the project’s mechanics. So, assuming Takashi Iizuka was telling the truth, I just can’t imagine them taking on the PS2 title in 2026 if it would need that much work to modernize it.

If we are going to get any game with Shadow, my bet is on it being a new project. Which, to be fair, would still be pretty awesome. But the SEGA patent could be for something non-gaming-related or a collaboration as well. With it recently being filed, hopefully we get an announcement sooner rather than later.