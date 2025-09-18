Sonic Fortnite Collaboration Gets Disappointing Update in New Leak

A Sonic Fortnite collaboration has been leaked online by dataminers. However, leakers have shared an update about the Fortnite Sonic crossover that might be disappointing for fans of the blue hedgehog.

There Won’t Be Any Fortnite Sonic Skins in the upcoming collaboration

Screenshot: Epic Games, SEGA

In a September 18 post on X, dataminer NotPaloleaks leaked that a Sonic Fortnite collaboration will be coming to the game soon. However, the insider also revealed that it will not feature any Sonic skins. This was further backed up by infamous Fortnite leaker HypeX, who wrote, “THERE’S NO SONIC SKINS.”

According to the leak, the Fortnite Sonic crossover will instead focus on shoes, decals, and jam tracks. Interestingly, the collaboration specifically features two kicks cosmetics. One will be themed around Sonic, while the other will be based on Shadow. I don’t know about you, but I’ll definitely be going for the latter!

Screenshot: X @HypeX

While the collaboration is exciting, this latest update was still a bit disappointing for fans of the battle royale. On social media platforms such as X and Reddit, many Fortnite players vented their frustrations, even going as far as to call it the “biggest collaboration fumble of the century.”

It’s not all doom and gloom, though, as dataminers have said that more Sonic cosmetics “could be added in the future.”

All Sonic Fortnite Items Leaked & Prices

Screenshot: Epic Games, SEGA

So, as I mentioned above, we will not be getting any Sonic Fortnite skins. However, the crossover does have quite a few items. Most of them seem to center around the game’s Rocket League mode. Which makes sense, since the Sonic event is said to be tied into the vehicle multiplayer mode.

For your convenience, here are all the Sonic Fortnite items that have been leaked and their potential prices:

Sonic (Kicks) – 600 to 1,000 V-Bucks

– 600 to 1,000 V-Bucks Shadow (Kicks) – 600 to 1,00 V-Bucks

– 600 to 1,00 V-Bucks Car (Sonic character-themed) – 1,500 V-Bucks

– 1,500 V-Bucks Jam Track (Escape from the City) – 500 V-Bucks

Screenshot: X @NotPaloleaks

Perhaps the most heartbreaking news to come out of this Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 leak is that Epic Games was apparently considering licensing the iconic “Live and Learn” theme song from Sonic Adventure 2. But according to this latest datamine, the Jam Track has fallen through or been scrapped entirely.

Instead, we are now getting the song “Escape from the City.” Which, in all fairness, is still a pretty amazing song from the same 2001 Dreamcast game. Still, we were this close to getting “Live and Learn” in Fortnite.

Heartbreaking stuff, I know. But as dataminers have said, we could get a second Sonic Fortnite collaboration in the future. So there’s always hope!