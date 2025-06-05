Digital Eclipse is Giving Us the 'Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection'...And That Includes 'Mortal Kombat Advance'

Known games preservation gawds, Digital Eclipse, have come back with my all-time favorite fighting game franchise, Mortal Kombat. At Sony’s State of Play, the announcement came through in an awesome trailer. Shortly after, more details popped up on the PlayStation Blog regarding the upcoming release. But first, let’s talk about the games in the Kollection.

WHAT’S IN THE ‘MORTAL KOMBAT LEGACY KOLLECTION’?

So, this is a pretty heavy list of games:

Mortal Kombat – 1992: Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, Game Gear

Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, Game Gear MK2 – 1993: Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, 32X

Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, 32X MK3 – 1995: Arcade, SNES, Genesis

Arcade, SNES, Genesis Ultimate MK3 – 1995: Arcade, SNES

Arcade, SNES Mortal Kombat 4 – 1997: Arcade

Arcade Mortal Kombat Advance – 2001: Game Boy Advance

Game Boy Advance Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance – 2002: Game Boy Advance

Game Boy Advance Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition – 2003 : Game Boy Advance

: Game Boy Advance ???

That triple question mark isn’t a typo. There’s a mystery game there that PlayStation and Digital Eclipse want to keep hidden. Now, given that you’re about to shove Mortal Kombat Advance down our throats, I would kindly request that we get Shaolin Monks in that spot. That feels like a fair trade. I just can’t wrap my head around including what is considered one of the worst games of all time. Then again, Digital Eclipse is about preserving history, and bad history is still history.

I’m mostly good with this list, though. My first one was Mortal Kombat 3, and I loved it. Despite some annoyance with Motaro. What I’m looking forward to is playing MK4 again and experiencing those insanely cheesy cutscenes. Those were good times, and I wish I knew that then. Though that game did give me one of my favorite gaming commercials ever.

Play video

tHAT DOCUMENTARY IS GOING TO BE THE STAR OF THE SHOW

In addition to the games, Digital Eclipse is once again providing a documentary on the franchise itself and a substantial interactive look at the history of MK:

“We’re also doing a deep dive into the history of Mortal Kombat to find design documents, early prototype materials, motion-capture sessions, concept art, and much more, some never before seen. You’ll be able to step through our interactive timelines as if you were walking through an MK museum, watching videos, playing games, viewing photo galleries, and more as you travel through the early history of the franchise.“

I’m a sucker for stuff like this, and I might be more excited about those extras than the games themselves. Especially given that apparently, all of the extras and Easter eggs found in the OG games are unlocked from the start. I don’t know how they’re pulling that off, and they’re being coy about it in the post. But I’d love to see something about that in the documentary as well. The Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection comes out later this year.