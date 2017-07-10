Diplo’s New 90s Alt-Rock Playlist Will Make You Feel Like a Kid Again

This article originally appeared on THUMP.

Have you ever looked at Diplo and thought to yourself, “I wonder what 90s alt-rock he likes to listen to?” Today’s your lucky day.

The Mad Decent boss today created a Spotify playlist of “the best, and most iconic alt-rock songs from the 90s,” as he put it, and it includes songs by Nirvana, Soundgarden, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Weezer, and many more. Currently it’s 139 tracks—or nine hours and 23 minutes—long. That’s a lot of 90s alt-rock.

As it turns out, Diplo’s made quite a few playlists on Spotify over the years. There’s one, it seems, for every which mood: Psychedelic rock, late-night R&B, hotel lobby afterparty, and trap/strip club.

Dig into Diplo’s 90s alt-rock playlist below.