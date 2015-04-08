Dirtybird Talks Disclosure Collab and Who’s the Real Boss of the Label

It’s official: Claude VonStroke and Justin Martin have teamed up with Disclosure for a track expected to be released later this year. But more shocking is who VonStroke reveals the true boss of the much-loved west coast label to be (hint: it’s someone who loves cake).

When the core squad of Dirtybirds landed at THUMP Miami Beach House with drinks in hand, they were clearly ready for a summer ahead including a return of the Dirtybird BBQ party series (featuring the culinary stylings of the one and only Grillson) and the continued celebration of the label’s ten year anniversary.