‘Disco Elysium’-Likes Will either Be an Amazing Era in Gaming or a Horrifying One

There’s a certain horrible irony to what happened within ZA/UM following Disco Elysium‘s release. Our proletariat king became… something-something capitalism. I’ll be the first to wholeheartedly admit it: I’m not remotely qualified to sum up the Disco Elysium/ZA/UM saga. However, if you want some Required Reading (Watching/Listening, really), I have two excellent sources for you. (With an incoming third by Noclip.)

Of course, in the wake of Disco Elysium‘s creative starpower splitting among new studios, other developers who love the beautiful, horrifying, cathartic, and oppressive psychological rollercoaster will arrive with their own homages. Now, before I mention the two games I came across (thanks for making me aware of Glasshouse, 41st Precinct!), I want to make one thing perfectly clear.

Videos by VICE

I can’t enforce this, obviously, but do not come here tearing down these games for their Disco Elysium inspirations. From what I’ve seen of the following two upcoming titles, we’re dealing with respectful, cared-for projects with their own styles and nuances. That said? Let’s take a little peek into the abyss.

first off: ‘glasshouse’

Play video

Glasshouse is a narrative-centric CRPG within a “post-capitalist Feudalpunk world.” An intense experience with deep characters, layered dialogue trees, and multiple (likely devastating) endings!

“You are Wealdmaer, a deputy head of condominium obsessed with the desire to be remembered as a ‘righteous’ leader. Stuck in a crime scene from which you cannot escape, you manage the problems of the poor souls in Dormitory 73B, survive your flatmates, and fight a political conspiracy that will challenge your ideological faith forever,” the game’s Steam page states. A true child of Disco Elysium if there ever was one!

“Explore the cramped working-class dwellings of Lundonstoch, a fiefdom that for fear of an imminent atomic attack has ordered precautionary lockdown measures. Sneak into your neighbors’ apartments, discover terrible truths and make choices no one would dare to make. The city is on fire, but you can only see it from the windows of your apartment block. As the quarantine begins to wear down the minds of the residents of Dormitory 73B, a political conspiracy puts everyone’s lives at risk. Can you trust your roommates?”

If you’re interested, check out Glasshouse‘s Steam page and add the game to your wishlist (which helps the game get needed visibility)!

next: ‘Shore of Jord’

Play video

Shore of Jord is another narrative-centric CRPG within the alternate world of Europa. You’ll be operating within a “post-apocalyptic landscape” that takes place 1451 years after Ragnarok. Disco Elysium‘s influence is also on full display here!

“You can get so screwed over that you’ll never reach the ending you hoped for. You can ignore the ‘main quest’ entirely and still reach real endings (not just Easter eggs), lose all your companions, or even find yourself unable to finish the game at all. The Shore of Jord is not just about successful or failed checks. It’s a game of social interactions that sometimes can’t be fixed,” the Steam page touts.

“Experience a story-rich adventure that harkens back to the golden age of CRPGs. With a focus on deep storytelling, branching paths, and meaningful choices, players will navigate a richly layered narrative that unfolds based on their decisions and actions.”

Take a gander at Shore of Jord‘s Steam page and add it to your wishlist!

‘disco elysium’s artistic influence lives on through everyone it affected

Screenshot: ZA/UM

Disco Elysium may have had an unfortunate ending, yes. But, in true revolutionary fashion, it motivates generations of aspiring game developers. It changes the way we view the possibilities of narrative structure and depth in games. Tragedy isn’t the end. Merely the foundation upon which others can pick up the baton and sprint with it. Will there be some bad-faith Disco Elysium imitators? Absolutely. But, hopefully, games like Shore of Jord and Glasshouse will lead the way to more deeply psychological and compelling CRPGs.