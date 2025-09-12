DJ Khaled Explains Why He Stayed Out of Drake’s Feuds With Future, Rick Ross

Drake made an enemy out of seemingly everyone in 2024. Obviously, Kendrick Lamar became his primary target upon the release of “Like That.” Moreover, he lashed out at Future and Metro Boomin along the way. Then, A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, and even his own label joined his hit list along the way. Currently, everyone is still kind of icy towards each other and Drake is moving like a martyr. But someone that loves practically everyone involved is DJ Khaled. Consequently, he admits that he didn’t want any parts of the squabbling.

Recently, Khaled spoke to Jadakiss and Fat Joe on their podcast. There, Joe notes how the Miami bred DJ has been at the center of many different conflicts. Moreover, Khaled notes how he’s been able to help patch things up over the years because of how friendly he is with different artists. Whether it’s Jadakiss and Beanie Sigel or Rick Ross and Young Jeezy, he always made it a point to resolve things on wax. “A real one like me gonna always say, ‘We gotta come together. We gotta stick together. We can never let nobody divide and conquer us,’” Khaled says.

DJ Khaled Opens Up About His Friends’ Beef With Each Other

As a result, he didn’t want to indulge in any part of the Drake saga. “I didn’t get in that energy. There’s two energies I’m not gonna get in. Hate,” Khaled says. “Those are my brothers. You can’t question my friendship. How? It’s impossible. Ain’t nobody like m*********ing DJ Khaled.”

“When it come to me … I’m gonna tell my brothers we gotta represent love. A lot of this shit is a misunderstanding and a lot of ‘not communication,’ okay? … When it come down to DJ Khaled, I’m the one that’s gonna try to fix it. I don’t want no trophy, I don’t want no promotion. I do a lot of shit behind the scenes. At the end of the day, I love my brothers and my brothers know that. I guarantee you they know that, that’s what I’m about,” he continues.

Fat Joe asks if he believes he could resolve any current tensions between guys like Drake, Future, and Rick Ross. Ultimately, DJ Khaled puts his values to the front and says faith will inevitably take him far. “Everything’s possible with God, okay? … And I believe in God and I roll with God. They ain’t believe in us, God did. … Joe, take it how you wanna take it. I’m about unity, peace, love, and I’m, and when it come down to music, Jada, I’m a collaborator. That’s what I do,” he says.