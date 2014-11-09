DNKL Are Yet Another Reason Sweden Produces the Best Pop



Photo by Maximilian König

Robyn stamps, meatballs and pop music: it just seems like everything good comes out of Sweden these days. With noir-pop trio DNKL, that’s no different. There’s something both haunting and enchanting about them—their music could sit on a shelf in between Massive Attack and Chet Faker. In “Warm Dark Night,” the spooky, sultry vibes are all-around, and are hella hypnotic.

On November 17, the Gothenburg group will release their debut Wolfhour EP via Sugarcane Recordings, which features more solid dark electro-pop jams. Leading up to the release, DNKL played some of Europe’s biggest festivals this summer like Roskilde and Way Out West and have previously supported Com Truise and Hundreds on tour. While we wait for the EP to drop, we’ll be grooving to this one into the warm, dark night.