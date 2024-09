Servings: 1

Ingredients

1 part Bacardi Carta Blanca

1 part Bacardi Carta Oro

1 part Bacardi Carta Ocho

1 part freshly squeezed lime juice

1 part passion fruit syrup

1 part agave nectar

Directions

1. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice, seal with the lid, and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled.

2. Strain through a fine tea strainer into a chilled glass and serve.

From How-To: Make Don’s Special Daiquiri with Daniele Dalla Pola