‘Don’t Be a C*nt’ Bumper Sticker Lands UK Woman in Court

A woman in the UK is facing trial for a vulgar bumper sticker that allegedly caused “distress.”

Georgia Venables, 29, of Chester, England pleaded not guilty to “displaying a threatening/abusive writing/sign/visible representation likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress” on Tuesday, January 28.

Venables was summoned to Chester Magistrates Court for her bumper sticker, which reportedly read, “Don’t be a c**t.”

Per SWNS, Prosecutor Valeriya Tonkinson told the court that Venables was driving with the bumper sticker on her car on the A5480 on Jan. 8. However, there was some confusion about the size of the bumper sticker.

The defendant also reportedly denied it could have caused any distress.

Venables was granted bail and will return to court in May.

there have been Previous court cases over stickers in the UK

While Venables’ case may seem somewhat trivial, there is some precedent in the UK for prosecuting citizens over stickers.

In January 2024, a Yorkshire man went on trial for allegedly creating an online library of white supremacist and neo-Nazi stickers for followers to print and distribute.

Samuel Melia was the leader of a far-right social media group called the “Hundred Handers.” Prosecutors said the group’s stickers included slogans like Mr. Storey said further Hundred Handers-branded stickers contained slogans like “Reject white guilt,” “Labour loves Muslim rape gangs,” “We will be a minority in our homeland by 2066” and “Diversity – designed to fail, built to replace.”

Melia was ultimately found guilty of inciting racial hate and sentenced to two years in jail.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC said: “The publication of this kind of material is corrosive to our society.”

“For the first time since the 1930s, a real risk of gross, potentially violent, antisemitism is becoming normalized on our streets,” the judge continued. “It has been used before to tear at the heart of Western democracy. It must not be allowed to do so again.”