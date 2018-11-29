Don’t Worry, Aging Hipsters—PBR Ain’t Dead Yet

Dive bar drinkers, looks like you can keep your favorite budget-friendly tallboys. Pabst Blue Ribbon is not, in fact, headed for the grave. According to The Washington Post, as of today, MillerCoors and Pabst Brewing Company have settled their case over brewing contracts.

PBR’s future suddenly came into question when the case went to trial earlier this month. As we reported, the two companies went to court over the terms by which MillerCoors would continue to brew Pabst’s beer. All of Pabst’s beers are actually produced by MillerCoors, making the company’s existence essentially beholden to the terms of the brewing titan—and MillerCoors had raised the spectre of much higher prices.

According to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, MillerCoors attorney Eric Van Vugt had told the jury that “MillerCoors was never obligated under the contract with Pabst to keep making its beer at the same price after 2020.” He added, “Our goal was never to put Pabst out of business, but to assure MillerCoors could stay in business.”

Though the two companies have dealt with their dispute, the conclusion to the conflict leaves much to be desired. Neither company has mentioned the terms or duration of their continued partnership—other than that we can expect a lot more PBR.

A spokesperson for Pabst shared a statement with MUNCHIES via email: “The parties have amicably resolved all outstanding issues in the case. Pabst will continue to offer Pabst Blue Ribbon and the rest of our authentic, great tasting and affordable brews to all Americans for many, many years to come.” No other details could be provided. (We’ve also reached out to MillerCoors for comment, though we haven’t yet received a response.)

In any case, it’s good news: You don’t have to expand your beer tastes beyond PBR, after all, because fuck an IPA anyway.