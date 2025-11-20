DoorDash Delivery Woman Arrested After Filming Naked Man She Thought Was Sexually Assaulting Her

Last month, a 23-year-old DoorDash delivery driver in Oswego, New York, named Olivia Henderson showed up at a customer’s house, only to find the front door ajar and a man sprawled unconscious on the couch, naked from the waist down.

As reported by Ars Technica, Henderson said the sight of a sprawled-out naked man felt deliberate, like some pervert’s way of getting off, or maybe to shock or intimidate her. Women are constantly subjected to these kinds of horrors, so it is absolutely not out of the realm of possibility. Unsure of the man’s intentions or of what was even going on at all, she did what any modern-day twentysomething would do: she pulled out her phone and started recording.

She filmed the man from outside the house, then posted a video to TikTok. It soon blew up.

Henderson framed the experience as a kind of sexual assault, arguing that no one, DoorDash delivery person or otherwise, should have to lay eyes on a customer’s genitalia while on the job, then she blasted the Oswego police for “doing nothing,” then blasted DoorDash after her account was deactivated.

Her videos grew increasingly emotional and exasperated. “I WAS WORKING!” she shouted, furious that she felt punished while the man faced no consequences. She fell into a classic social media post spiral. When you’re stuck in one of those, the only way to get out of it seems like more posting. She posted more videos repeating that she was a victim, insisting that she’d gotten the only justice available by shaming the guy online.

DoorDash fired back with a clarification, insisting that they do not deactivate drivers for reporting sexual assault—period. What they do deactivate drivers for is filming customers inside their own homes and broadcasting them to millions of strangers on TikTok. According to DoorDash, that was the only reason both Henderson and the customer had their accounts frozen while the company sorted out the mess.

While all that social media drama was going down, the police were quietly wrapping up their investigation in the background, reaching a conclusion that seems both logical and spreads the blame evenly to all parties involved. The cops concluded that the man wasn’t some kind of pervert performance artist trying to ensnare a female food delivery driver into his pervert trap. He was just a guy who got extremely drunk and passed out naked. The police say that it does not constitute a crime, nor does it constitute sexual assault. The man made a series of poor choices that ultimately led to some unfortunate timing.

What did rise to the level of criminality, according to detectives, was Henderson’s decision to film a private citizen in his home and post the footage online. She was arrested and charged with two felonies: unlawful surveillance and dissemination of an unlawful surveillance image. She was released pending her court date and has since gone silent on TikTok—at least about this.