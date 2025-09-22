Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Adding 6 New DLC Characters—Here’s the Rundown

Bandai Namco is dropping some new DLC for Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (I will never get used to typing out that title). This one, called Dragon Ball DAIMA: Character Pack 2, adds six more characters to the game’s already ridiculous roster.

This DLC will also be accompanied by a free update for the base game, which will introduce balance changes and additional content to the game.

THIS DLC MAKES ME REALIZE HOW BEHIND ON DRAGON BALL I REALLY AM

This show was appointment viewing for me at one point. And I still really like it; it’s just life gets in the way. So, I didn’t catch the entire Super arc at all. Still have that in the backlog to watch, and now I’m even more behind because of

DAIMA. But when I get the time, I’m locking back in like it’s elementary school all over again.

Screenshot: Bandai Namco Entertainment

The DLC features these six characters:

Goku (Mini) Super Saiyan 4; Goku (DAIMA) Super Saiyan 4; Vegeta (DAIMA) Super Saiyan 3; Majin Duu Third Eye Gomah Giant Gomah

Which also perfectly underscores just how behind I am. Majin Duu? I might take this next week to catch up. The free update for the game introduces the First Demon World stage, along with adjustments to certain characters.

For example, according to the patch notes, characters who transform and recover health won’t do it anymore. And they also will get a “permanent attack power buff when transforming using a skill sock”.

There are numerous changes made, and you can check them out on the site. I will continue to allow my patience to pay off and wait for the Switch 2 version to drop.