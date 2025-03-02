Drake Attends WWE Elimination Chamber Incognito, Gets Shoutout from Logan Paul

Toronto-born Grammy-winning rapper Drake took a break from his tour to watch WWE Elimination Chamber. Reports emerged shortly before the event that he’d be in attendance and was expected to appear on camera during the show. WWE often touts the celebrities who attended their events and did so last night.

Drake Appears at Elimination Chamber in Toronto

However, Drake was never acknowledged by WWE. He appeared behind the announce team briefly at one point but didn’t get a shoutout. Fans snapped photos and videos of him and his crew sitting ringside for the show. Lil Yachty — a huge WWE fan — sat next to Drake during the show. He posted a short clip to his TikTok of Drake’s reaction to Logan Paul paying homage to “OVO.”

Videos by VICE

Several other award-winning performers were there, including Travis Scott. He accompanied Jey Uso to the ring during the WWE Raw premiere in January, but this time he came out with The Rock. Scott was part of a major angle in which John Cena (Rhodes’ WrestleMania opponent) turned on him. They both sided with The Rock, leaving Rhodes battered and bloodied in the ring.

At least one of the men involved will likely have a lot to say on WWE Raw tomorrow night. Not only that, Jade Cargill has some explaining to do after attacking Naomi, preventing her from wrestling in the Chamber. Cargill was sidelined after a backstage attack and her return made it seem like Naomi was the reason why.

Drake recently canceled his remaining tour dates through Australia and New Zealand. In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, Drake’s rep cites “scheduling conflicts” as the reason for the cancelations. “We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows,” the statement read. They also confirm that existing tickets for the remaining dates will be valid for the new dates when they are announced. Those requesting refunds will have their tickets back up for sale due to the event being sold out.”