Dress to Impress Lady Gaga Event Sparks Outrage With Roblox Players

Dress to Impress players are angry following the game’s Lady Gaga event. Many users are accusing the Roblox title of misleading them about a virtual meet and greet with the pop star. The backlash has gotten so bad that the DTI team has issued an apology.

Dress to Impress Lady Gaga Event Ends in Controversy

Popular Roblox title Dress to Impress hosted a special Lady Gaga event on Saturday, August 23. The Grammy-winning pop star herself actually played the game over the weekend. I’m not kidding, she actually posted an image on her social media showing her joining the Roblox title on her iPad. However, many DTI players are angry at the event over what they call “misleading” marketing.

In the lead-up to the crossover, fans of the fashion title believed that they would get to join a “digital meet and greet” with Lady Gaga, where they could have a chance to ask her a question. As you can imagine, this didn’t happen. The only problem is, it was soon discovered that Dress to Impress did have a meet and greet, only it was reportedly with select users, such as influencers and content creators.

Screenshots of this private Lady Gaga meet and greet sparked outrage when they made their way onto the Dress to Impress subreddit.

Players were particularly angry that it appeared that more content creators got to join the Q&A session than regular users. “There should be WAY MORE fans and contest winners than devs and game influencers in that server,” a user on the forum wrote.

Another exclaimed, “This team is awful with clear communication. Would letting 500k people on the same server as Gaga be impossible? Yes. But then this is not a ‘live meet and greet.’ Call it literally anything else and describe it correctly.”

DTI Team Defends Lady Gaga “Meet and Greet”

Following the growing backlash, Dress to Impress team member “BeaPlays” issued an apology to fans. “We’re very sorry for anyone who felt misled. I feel confident we made it clear the event was a Q&A and virtual meet and greet. Reading back the announcements we did very clearly mention both of these things. Perhaps we should not have assumed that it would be obvious to people that we couldn’t get half a million people all in her server. That’s on us.”

Although the explanation makes sense, some players were not happy with the apology’s “it should have been obvious” statement. Users also claimed that the initial announcement for the Lady Gaga appearance said: “This event is for every single person on Roblox. This is not just for influencers, celebrities, etc. We wanted to create a space for you all to virtually have a chance to meet Lady Gaga through Dress to Impress.”

Roblox has hosted major Q&A and concert events before that allowed more players to join.

While it was unrealistic to expect half a million players to individually meet Lady Gaga, most Dress to Impress users were just angry over the event’s “meet and greet” wording. However, the biggest sticking point is that it appears it was mostly content creators and influencers who got to attend the digital session. Although, in all fairness, we don’t actually have numbers on how many regular players got to attend the Gaga server.

Regardless, the event has seemingly left a sour taste for a lot of players of the fashion Roblox title.