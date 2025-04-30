'Duck Detective The Ghost of Glamping' Gets a Trailer to Announce its Release Date and...I Think I Need This

It never fails. Dwayne throws a random game out into the ether; I look at the trailer and other info and immediately decide that this is a game that I need to play. So here we are with me getting wrapped up in a game about a duck. Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping is exactly the kind of gaming that I gravitate towards, so expect me to be talking about this in the near future.

May 22nd, 2025 is when you’ll be able to get your hands on it. I knew literally nothing about this series until I saw the trailer. But the art style and voice acting just in the trailer alone are enough to get me to lock in. It reminds me of Paper Mario if Mario was a duck who solved mysteries for a living. The feature list from Steam is below:

A 2-3 hour long cozy mystery game!

A stand-alone sequel to the acclaimed Duck Detective: The Secret Salami!

Interview suspects, fill in the blanks and crack the case!

Fully voice-acted cast of suspiciously secretive characters!

Dive into a murky pond of delinquency and dredge up the truth!

Throw bread to the fine beak of lady justice!

“A 2-3 hour long cozy mystery game”. Let’s lock in on that for a second because I love it when developers make games for people with things to do. I love a 40–50-hour epic as much as the next guy, but I need a break in between all those. And sometimes, I just want to play something quick to get my gaming fix in. Bite sized experiences are still viable, and we need more.

So now, I have to go get Duck Detective: The Secret Salami to gear up for this. Fortunately, as stated above, the sequel is standalone. So, I don’t need it to understand what’s happening. Though I’m sure I’ll enjoy some references if I do. 10 bucks seems like a worthwhile investment for a quick game in a genre I enjoy. Maybe I’ll write something up on the first game leading into the second. I’m excited to quack these cases. I’m so sorry. Blame Google.