Dyson’s Airwrap Hair Dryer Is at Its Lowest Price

When Dyson came out with the Airwrap, everyone I know (me included) got a funny look on their face. Hair dryers? Dyson was getting into the hair dryer game?

It made sense, sort of, in a way. Dyson was all about vacuum cleaners, fans, and air purifiers. All machines that move air around. Hair dryers were just another format for that. When people I knew began trying out the Airwrap, they raved about it.

And they hated themselves a little for deeming a $650 hair dryer the best one they’d ever used. Like just about everything Dyson makes, it’s expensive, very much on the top end of the premium scale. But also like just about everything Dyson makes, it works very well. Or so I’m told by several people whose opinions I hold in high regard.

one color, two (Broad) types of hair

Only the colorway labeled Prussian blue/rich copper is $100 off. The other five colorways are full price, so I hope you’re a Bob Ross fan and enjoy Prussian blue. I see no reason why it’d be all that objectionable to anyone.

Most of the time, when there’s only a single color on sale, whether it’s smartwatches or iPads, the discount color is one that, let’s say gently, only a very few people would be happy ordering. You know, fugly.

At least both versions of the Prussian blue colorway are on the same sale. Dyson sells the Airway i.d. in a version for straight and wavy hair, plus another one for curly and coily hair.

I won’t fudge the truth and tell you that the Dyson Airwrap i.d. at $100 off is affordable. It’s still a $550 hair dryer. But it’s just that much closer if you felt like maybe, just maybe, you could justify buying one if it were a little cheaper.