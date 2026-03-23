EA Is Ending Support for Its Most Controversial Battlefield Game

The Battlefield franchise is making a big change to its lineup this coming summer, when one of its less popular installments will no longer be supported on consoles.

Battlefield Hardline Being Removed From Xbox One and PS4

Screenshot: Battlefield

It’s been more than a decade since Battlefield Hardline launched to mixed reviews all the way back in March of 2015. The project was immediately distinct from previous entries in the franchise, due to its shift from large-scale military set pieces to more of a focus on a cops versus robbers theme. Although some fans liked the change of pace, the game definitely had a lot of haters at launch, as well.

Videos by VICE

The first-person shooter was developed by Visceral Games and published by Electronic Arts and it sounds like powers that be are finally ready to sunset the console versions of the game.

According to the official Battlefield Comms social media account:

“On Friday, May 22nd, Battlefield Hardline on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will be removed from digital storefronts, and you will no longer be able to purchase it and all extra related content, such as DLC.”

The game is being pulled from the Xbox One and PS4 storefronts on May 22 and just one month later the online services will be eliminated, making the game’s online multiplayer totally unavailable.

That said, players who already own the game will still have the ability to access the single-player mode.

“Online services on these platforms will end on Monday, June 22nd. While Hardline will no longer support online functionality on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, players who own the game will still be able to play the single-player component.”

BAttlefield HArdline Will REmain Available on PC

Luckily for fans of Battlefield Hardline, this isn’t the end of the story for the game. Hardline’s servers will remain available on PC and the game will still be available to purchase for PC.

According to the same update from Battlefield Comms:

“Please note: Today’s update does not impact PC. Battlefield Hardline on PC will remain available, including online services.”

This isn’t a huge surprise, given how far out the industry is from the PS4 and Xbox One console generation. That said, it will be interesting to keep an eye on the support of the PC version of Hardline and see how long it continues.

Battlefield Hardline is available, for now, on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.