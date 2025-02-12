Eagles Fan Used a Voodoo Doll at the Super Bowl to Help the Team Win

We’ve all been there before. You’re sitting at a theater, a comedy show, or in this case, football’s biggest stage, the Super Bowl, and someone is sitting beside you that is, quite frankly, bothersome.

Well, what would you do if you were sitting next to someone during the Philadelphia Eagles-Kansas City Chiefs championship game, and they pulled out some sort of voodoo doll and began to tap into some witchcraft?

Videos by VICE

A woman is going viral after someone captured her breaking out a Patrick Mahomes lookalike doll the size of her palm and proceeding to repeatedly stab it with a tiny pin.

Did the Eagles Win the Super Bowl With Black Magic?

What makes this more than just some gimmick is that Mahomes went on to have, arguably, his worst game ever. His 11.1 QBR, which is an advanced stat that spits out a rating for that quarterback’s performance during the game, was the lowest he had this season and over the past few years. The witchcraft was clearing witchcraftin’!

“NFL defenses couldn’t stop Mahomes, so someone said, ‘Alright, time for Plan B: black magic,” one comment read on X.

Making the story even more riveting is that it’s quite on-brand for New Orleans, which saw the Caesar’s Superdome play host to this year’s Super Bowl. We all know that voodoo magic is ingrained in that city, so is it really that weird to see a fan at the game whip one out?

A stroll through the French Quarter we’ll take you past multiple voodoo shops. There’s even a museum celebrating the practice in the city. Voodoo is simply everywhere in The Big Easy.

As an Eagles fan myself, all I gotta say is thankfully she was a Philly fan sporting her kelly green attire. If you live under a rock, the black magic worked as the Eagles went on to blow the Chiefs out for their second Super Bowl win since 2017.

“That is the real reason why KC lost last night,” one user wrote on X.

Somehow the identity of the woman is still unknown, which is quite surprising considering the thriving community of Internet sleuths. At some point, I’m sure we’ll learn who this woman is, and we’ll find out she’s just some random mom who likes the Eagles and thought this small doll was a good stress reliever.

But for now, I’m fully convinced she was behind the Eagles’ utter dominance over Mahomes and the Chiefs. It’s the only explanation.