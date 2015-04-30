Earthquake in Nepal (Dispatch 2)

On Saturday, April 25, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, leveling historic sections of Kathmandu, killing more than 5,200 people, and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

Four days later, a protest erupted outside the main bus station in Kathmandu near the Nepalese parliament. People were reportedly told that the government planned to send a fleet of buses to take them out of the city, and they became irate when they were told there weren’t enough busses for everyone.

VICE News headed to the protest to speak with residents left stranded after the devastating earthquake.

