Easy Buffalo Wings Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients for the wings:
canola oil, for frying
2 pounds|1007 grams chicken wings
2-3 teaspoons|10 grams kosher salt
1 teaspoon|2 grams freshly ground black pepper
1-2 teaspoons|10 grams poultry seasoning
2 cups|286 grams all-purpose flour
pinch cayenne pepper
1-2 teaspoons|3 grams paprika
for the sauce:
3 tablespoons|44 grams unsalted butter
1 garlic clove minced
¼ cup|60 ml hot sauce, preferably Frank’s Red Hot
for serving:
blue cheese dip, celery sticks
Directions
- Heat 2-inches oil in a large saucepan or deep-fryer until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Season the chicken wings with salt, pepper, and chicken seasoning. In a large bowl, whisk the flour, cayenne pepper, and paprika. Toss the chicken wings in the bowl of flour to coat.
- Working in batches, fry the wings until golden and crisp, about 10 to 12 minutes. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate.
- To make sauce, melt in a medium pot over medium heat. Cook garlic until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes. Add hot sauce and stir to combine well.
- Transfer fried wings to serving platter and drizzle with hot sauce. Serve with blue cheese dip and celery sticks on the side.
